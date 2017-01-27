Liberty Media foolish to dump Bernie Ecclestone; NASCARs tweaks no different than other sports; Rolex 24 at Daytona starts on FOX Sports Racing Saturday at 2 p.m.

I want to get a few things off my chest before getting down to the news:1. New Formula One owner Liberty Media has made its first mistake by dumping Bernie Ecclestone.They are going to be very surprised to find out that he probably owns at least half the teams because they wouldn’t be on the grid without his prop-up money and a guy like Bernie doesn’t burn his IOUs.And on top of the team, he’s got his finger in – I would say – half the races. Or else he owns the things outright. I can think of one in particular.So don’t be surprised if Bernie assumes a regular management role again before too long. And yes, he will retire – the man is 86, after all – but he will do it on his terms and nobody else’s.Article Continued Below2. Like many people, I was conflicted about the changes in NASCAR race procedure that were announced Monday. In fact, in an earlier column this week, I suggested they were gimmicky and that I don’t like gimmicks.But then I thought about it a little more and came to the conclusion that they are probably on the right track.For years, people have been saying that NASCAR races are too long. So they’ve shortened them. The way I see it is that there will now be three races in every race (there are three stages, regardless of length; Stage 1 will be 25-30 per cent of whatever the distance, Stage 2 will be 25-30 per cent of whatever distance remains and Stage 3 will be the final sprint). Points will be awarded to the top ten finishers in Stages 1 and 2 and then everybody will earn points in the final sprint. I think this gives incentives to drivers to go for it at every stage. There sure won’t be any strokers cruising around out there any more. Or there shouldn’t be.