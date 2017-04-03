McDonald: Is 2021 F1 engine yarn an April Fools hoax?

The best April Fool’s joke that I can recall happened in the mid-1970s when the Toronto Star published a large photo on Page One of King Kong hanging from the top of the CN Tower and being buzzed by traffic helicopters and planes belonging to the city’s radio stations.Readers loved it. The reaction was so overwhelming that the Star’s promotions department made a poster out of the phony photo and sold a bunch, turning a pretty penny in the process. I still have one around the house, somewhere.As I said, it was a great joke. In 1976. But like just about everything else in life, I thought April Fool’s had run its course. Maybe the children still think silliness like that is funny, but I don’t know too many grown-ups who haven’t moved on.That doesn’t mean people still don’t try. I got several “press releases” in my emailbox Saturday (“100,000-mile street car tire will have the traction of a race slick,” etc.) but the problem was that you could spot them a kilometre away. Then there was one and – well – I don’t know what to make of it. I just don’t know.A story came out of Paris on April 1 – yes, April Fool’s Day – that the Formula One engine manufacturers had met on Friday and they’d all agreed to change the engine formula for 2021 with three specific goals: to increase power, to increase sound and to decrease expenses.Article Continued BelowIn other words, to build engines that would be more powerful, a lot louder and cheaper.On top of that, the story said the FIA and the manufacturers don’t want the drivers to have to continue worrying about things like fuel mileage and so any new engine formula would have to take that into consideration. In fact, the media release specifically stipulated that the goal is for the drivers to “drive harder at all times,” which should lead to more entertaining races for fans.This is all very puzzling, considering that the present formula is all about curbing fuel use and conserving power, which has resulted in the significant decrease in noise.