Monster Jam is tons of fun

Find me a kid — any kid, but usually boy kids — who doesn’t like big machines such as bulldozers and other earthmovers. In fact, they are so popular that TV channels aimed at children (TVO in Ontario in the morning, for example) will periodically air a program that is made up of nothing but 15 minutes or a half-hour of steam shovels and ’dozers and graders digging and pushing and pulling rocks and gravel and belching smoke and making lots and lots of noise.From the time he could walk, my latest son (who’s now 20 — and how did that happen?) would stand at the front window and start screaming and jumping up and down whenever a front-end loader would go driving past the house.Naturally, I had to take him out to find it — or a gaggle of them, if it was a big construction job — and he would look and point and go “Woo-woo,” and when the drivers would stop for lunch, I would have to ask them nicely if I could put him in one and let him sit at the controls. Being men but understanding little boys, not one of those guys ever said no. And Duncan was in heaven.One time, though, things did get a little sticky. There was an apartment complex in our neighbourhood that had a garage where all the maintenance equipment was stored — lawn mowers and rakes and shovels and a tractor that had a snowplow attached. One day when we walked past — actually, I was walking and he was up on my shoulders — the door was open and my kid saw the tractor. He immediately started pointing excitedly and imploring me to take him inside for a closer look.Article Continued BelowI put him in the saddle, and there he was, twisting the wheel and pushing buttons and pulling gear levers and having a fine time when the superintendent walked in. Let me tell you, he was not happy with what he saw — at all. I mean, he was really angry. I thought he was going to call the cops and have me charged with trespassing. He was yelling and waving his arm, and while he was doing that, I was slowly edging my way toward the door with my son back on my shoulders, and when I saw daylight, I took off and ran as hard and as fast as a middle-age-plus man with a small child on his back can run. As I didn’t hear sirens later (or die of a heart attack), I guess I — we — made a successful escape.