Musings on the Grand Prix du Canada

In 2014, the contract for a world championship Grand Prix between the city of Montreal and Bernie Ecclestone’s Formula One series was about to end. It hadn’t been a particularly good one so far as F1 was concerned. The 2009 race had been cancelled because of an impasse and, in return for bringing it back, Ecclestone had asked for $35 million a year for five years starting in 2010. Three levels of government — Ottawa, Quebec and the city of Montreal — offered $15 million per annum, take it or leave it. Bernie (as he is universally known) took it.One of the conditions was that improvements — upgrades — to the track and paddock (garages, medical centre, control tower) would be made. Ever since the Grand Prix was moved from Mosport to a track on Ile Notre-Dame in 1978, the paddock has consisted of a bunch of construction shacks (now gussied up, but still construction shacks) jammed between the circuit (once arterial roads servicing pavilions at Expo 67) and the Olympic Rowing Basin. Compared to — say — the paddock at Abu Dhabi, Montreal is not just second rate, but about tenth-rate.At that 2014 Grand Prix, the governments of Canada and Quebec, the city, and Tourism Montreal announced an agreement in principle with F1 for Montreal to host the Grand Prix until 2024. Of the total commitment of $187 million over the 10 years, Ottawa would be on the hook for $62.4 million, as would Tourism Montreal. Quebec would contribute $49.9 million and the city of Montreal would kick in $12.4 million.Article Continued BelowOh, and a media release distributed by Canada News Wire said: “In addition, the City of Montreal will be contributing to the renovation of the Formula 1 infrastructure at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve at an estimated cost of $30 million.”So, the improvements originally promised in 2010 weren’t done but would be, according to this 2014 media release.Nothing happened.