New Mercedes-AMG E 53 vaults to the top

PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL-“The new E 63 models represent the biggest step forward we’ve ever taken from one generation to the next.”So says Tobias Moers, chairman of the board of management for AMG, the high-performance arm of Mercedes-Benz.Given that this car is the great-grandson of the original ‘Hammer,’ the car that more-or-less created the Super Sedan segment, that’s saying something.Now, as boss of the company, Moers might well say something like that.Let me tell you — he ain’t wrong.Article Continued BelowIt goes on sale in Canada in July 2017. Price has not been determined yet; the current model lists at $113,000, and with the added stuff on the new one, I’m guessing it’ll be around $120,000.A wagon version will follow at an as-yet unspecified interval. It will be even cooler.Putting a bunch of technology into a car isn’t all that hard these days.

