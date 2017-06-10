OMVIC helps maintain a fair marketplace for all

When someone buys a new vehicle in Ontario, dealerships must act not only in accordance with provincial laws, but also to a set of regulations and guidelines that governs the new car industry.These regulations and guidelines are enforced by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC), a self-managed body that administers Ontario’s Motor Vehicle Dealers Act (MVDA). More specifically, OMVIC regulates and monitors the activities of registered motor vehicle dealers and protects the rights of consumers.The Trillium Automobile Dealers Association (TADA) played a key role in helping to form OMVIC in 1997. Our association worked with the Ontario government and consumer groups to draft the original framework and guidelines that serve as policies for OMVIC today. OMVIC is made up of a board of directors, including elected auto dealers, and consumer representatives appointed by the consumer minister.OMVIC is responsible for all registered dealerships and sales staff, dealer inspections and investigations, complaint handling and maintaining professional standards. Anyone who operates a dealership or sells vehicles at a dealership in Ontario must submit to a screening process and meet the requirements outlined in the MVDA. Article Continued BelowIn addition to providing background checks on people who work in the industry, handling consumer complaints, inspecting dealerships to ensure continued compliance with the law, conducting investigations and prosecutions, OMVIC also administers a Code of Ethics and discipline process, and oversees a mandatory training course on automotive law. If non-compliance issues are suspected, OMVIC can conduct investigations of dealerships. If a dealership or a staff member engages in activities that contravene the MVDA, OMVIC can take disciplinary action, including prosecution.Consumers may wonder about OMVIC’s level of enforcement given that dealers are effectively monitoring other dealers. Fact is, since OMVIC was introduced, it has conducted thousands of inspections and investigations.