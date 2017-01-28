Ontario Drive Clean emissions program: where are we now?

The Ontario government has announced two significant and long-overdue changes to the controversial Drive Clean emissions program.In November 2016, it announced a starting date for the elimination of the $30 Drive Clean fee on vehicles seven years and older. That date is April 2017, which is more than a year after the government announced that it planned to kill the fee.The government also announced that, also starting in April 2017, an emissions test is no longer required on the resale of pre-owned, salvaged or rebuilt light duty vehicles, regardless of age. This would include dealership company vehicles, which are typically grounded and sold with around 10,000 kilometres. All vehicles built before 1987 are exempt from Drive Clean testing.Consumers do not need an emissions test for most-hybrid electric vehicles, light-duty vehicles with a model year before 1988, vehicles that are plated “Historic” under the Highway Traffic Act, light-duty commercial farm-plated vehicles, kit cars, and motorcycles.Article Continued BelowConsumers may wonder about potential emission problems on pre-owned vehicles that they are interested in purchasing, but needn’t be. Failure rates on newer model vehicles, including dealership company vehicles, are almost nil. Since late-model year and dealership company vehicles sold by dealers are almost new and under warranty, having to perform an emissions test on them is unnecessary and a considerable waste of time for dealers and consumers.Emissions tests on newer-model, pre-owned vehicles, including dealership company vehicles, have been a financial and/or physical burden on dealerships, automotive technicians and consumers since the program was first established.