Ontario man wins Infiniti Engineering Academy competition

MONTREAL-Matthew Crossan of London, Ont., has been selected as the Canadian winner of the Infiniti Engineering Academy competition.The engineering graduate, now in a Masters of Engineering Science program specializing in composite materials at his alma mater Western University (a.k.a. University of Western Ontario), will work for a year in England, starting in October — six months at Infiniti’s road-car engineering department, and six months at the Renault Sport Formula One engineering department.Some 397 engineering students from across Canada applied for the two-day competition; the top 10 were selected for the final tests, held the day before practice began for the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend.The students were grouped into two teams of five and given a series of tests and technical challenges that had to be completed in a time-sensitive, high-pressure environment.The final test was a drag race between model cars that the two groups had to design and build from a set of components supplied by the organizers. While not necessarily the deciding factor, Crossan’s team won four of the five heats; in the other, both cars ran off-course.Article Continued BelowAt all times, the students were being watched carefully by the judges: Andy Todd, director of body and exterior engineering at the Infiniti Technical Centre in Europe; Charlie Martin, composites design engineer for Renault Sport’s Formula One team; and Stephen Lester, managing director of Infiniti Canada.A gaggle of Canadian automotive journalists, including yours truly were also on hand. We interviewed and evaluated the students, and apparently our comments were considered in the final judging, although we were not sure exactly to what degree.They — well, ”we” — were looking not only for academic capability (which was more-or-less guaranteed by the fact that all these students had made it this far) but also on their ability to work within a team.