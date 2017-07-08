Porsche 911 GTS is a year-round supercar

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA-There used to be ‘the’ Porsche 911. Choose a colour, off you go.Now, they could surely build the entire year’s production run of some 30,0000-plus cars and never build the same car twice.Three body styles — Coupe, Cabriolet or Targa. Turbocharged engines in several performance levels, and depending on which you choose, there are variants in most of the three body configurations.Just to confuse the issue, all 911s except the R and GT3 are now turbo, if not necessarily Turbo.See what I did there?!! An upper-case ‘t’ means seriously Turbo …Article Continued BelowRear-wheel drive or a couple variations of four-wheel drive. Manual gearbox or Porsche’s Dobbelkupplungsgetriebe (PDK) twin-clutch manumatic.(I love writing “Dobbelkupplungsgetriebe.” I love saying it even more …).An option list longer than a 911 Turbo S can go in 2.9 seconds; e.g. for an additional $220 on some models, you can have the caps on the wheels painted yellow instead of leaving them black.