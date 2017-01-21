Road tolls: Does the government need more of your money?

Toronto Mayor John Tory’s newfound support for, and city council’s approval of, road tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway has dominated the talk around my dealership and gatherings I’ve attended over the past several weeks. I’ve had the good fortune to travel around the world, and certainly see road tolls in many other jurisdictions. But are tolls right for our unique situation? I think its short-sighted to conclude that if other cities have tolls, then Toronto automatically should as well. Trillium Automobile Dealers Association is not against tolling in all forms. We can support a toll road on three conditions:1) If the toll is placed on a brand new highway like the 407 ETR; 2) If there is an alternate controlled access highway route so drivers are not forced to pay the toll; andArticle Continued Below3) If the funds collected go toward maintaining the highway with leftover monies used to fund other transportation projects.Mayor Tory said a $2 toll on the Gardiner and DVP would generate about $200 million per year to build more transit. If you use these highways five days a week to get in and out of (and around) downtown, that would cost motorists about $1,000 per year.Here’s why our association doesn’t support Mr. Tory’s toll plan: