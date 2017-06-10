The Canadian Grand Prix has its own, unique story

Over the years, I have written I-don’t-know-how-many-stories and columns about the Grand Prix du Canada. This weekend is the 50th anniversary of Formula One racing in Canada. I was at the first one in 1967, and I’m in Montreal now for the one Sunday. That’s a lot of races and a lot of words.Since 1978, the Grand Prix has been held in Montreal on Ile Notre-Dame, site of Expo 67. The first one, in 1967, was held at Mosport Park (now Canadian Tire Motorsport Park), north of Bowmanville. It was held there again in 1969 and was also held twice, in 1968 and 1970, at Le Circuit Mont-Tremblant in the Quebec Laurentians. From 1971 until ’77 (except for 1975, when there wasn’t one, period), Mosport was the “permanent” home of the Grand Prix.(OK, that takes care of today’s history lesson. I promise this column will get more interesting, starting now.)I always thought everybody — and I mean everybody — knew that the reason the race went east to Montreal in late 1977 was because Toronto’s city council of the day turned down an application to move it from Mosport to Exhibition Place. In fact, although they haven’t done it for a few years, the organizers of the race in Montreal would rub this in. The souvenir Grand Prix program would often include a short, three-line “filler” item near the back of the book that said: Grand Prix HistoryArticle Continued BelowRejected by Toronto, Oct. 11, 1977Accepted by Montreal, Oct. 12, 1977Be that as it may, it seems that not everybody is aware of what actually happened, and any number of stories and theories have been floating around ever since.