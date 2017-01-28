Unknown Edmonton driver makes racing world take notice

MIAMI-When 24-year-old Stefan Rzadzinski of Edmonton entered an online contest to race against some of the best drivers in the world, little did he know he would wind up being one of the stars of the show.Last weekend in Miami, the 28th Race of Champions, in which drivers from Formula One, world sports cars, NASCAR and IndyCar all go up against each other in a series of races in different cars on an indoor track, was held for the first time in North America at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla.Racing stars Sebastian Vettel — he’s a four-time world driving champion — nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, NASCAR champions Kurt and Kyle Busch, a gaggle of IndyCar drivers (James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Juan Pablo Montoya and 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi) plus Jenson Button and David Coulthard from F1 went head-to-head in a knockout competition to determine the champion of champions.They then teamed up with countrymen to race for the Nations Cup.Rzadzinski, who competes in an affordable Canadian series, the Nissan Micra Cup, didn’t get to compete in the individual runoff — that title was won last Saturday by Montoya — but did race Sunday in the Nations Cup as Hinchcliffe’s partner, and it was in that forum where he made the racing world sit up and take notice.Article Continued BelowAfter the dust had settled Sunday, the Canadian had beaten Indy champion Rossi and ex-Formula One driver Scott Speed (Hunter-Reay’s reaction as he stood on the sideline watching the upsets: “Oh, no”), and came this close to beating Kyle Busch. Somebody give this guy a professional ride, tweeted RoC founder (with rally racer Michele Mouton) Fredrik Johnsson, who used the Race of Champions’ official Twitter account to praise the Canadian.A slight error at the start of the second lap made the difference.