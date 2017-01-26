Cleveland Cavaliers Rumors: Nate Robinson Wants To Join LeBron James, Return To NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers rumors have Nate Robinson working hard to join LeBron James. This all stems from comments that James made following a Cavs loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The loss looked even worse because the Pelicans beat the Cavs without star player Anthony Davis on the court. A report by ESPN.com relayed some of the comments James made, most of which would need parental guidance to air on television. “I just hope that we’re not satisfied as an organization. We’re not better than last year, from a personnel standpoint. I just hope we’re not satisfied. It’s great to have bodies. Obviously, in the playoffs, you go down to what, eight max? And if somebody gets in foul trouble, you go to nine. You’re not playing back-to-backs. You have two days in between. You’re able to lock in. We need a f—ing playmaker. I’m not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn’t say that.” Those statements created a bevy of Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors, with nearly every available players around the NBA getting linked to the team. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it also included a lot of chatter about a possible trade that would send Kevin Love to the New York Knicks for Carmelo Anthony. Now veteran point guard Nate Robinson, who is currently an NBA free agent, has tossed his name into the ring. [Image by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images] Robinson decided to use his Instagram page to respond to a perceived request from James to add playmakers to the Cavs roster. It has already earned Robinson a lot of publicity, possibly putting him on the radar of other NBA teams if the Cavs don’t come calling. “Do I gotta put my number on ig @kingjames??? Cause I will until you call me lol #holdat” Nate Robinson’s interest in joining the Cleveland Cavaliers has certainly created a lot of debate on social media, as he still has a lot of fans after becoming the only player to ever win the NBA Slam Dunk Competition three times. Robinson doesn’t have a team this year, though, after playing just two games for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2015-16 NBA season. Over his 11-year NBA career, Robinson has played for eight different NBA teams. He has made stops with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New Orleans Pelicans. In 618 NBA games, Robinson has averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. He is a career 36 percent shooter from three-point range, a weapon that came in handy during his years with the Knicks and Bulls. Many Chicago Bulls fans remember how important Nate Robinson was during the 2013 NBA Playoffs. In 12 games for the Bulls (eight starts), Robinson averaged 16.3 points, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. That included a first-round game against the Brooklyn Nets, where Robinson scored 34 points in just about 28 minutes of action. He helped the Bulls make it to the second-round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, but the team came up just short against LeBron James and the Miami Heat. [Image by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images] An important question is whether Robinson has anything left in the tank to offer a team like the Cavs. It would only cost a league-minimum contract to sign him, making it easily affordable for the Cavs to make an offer. Robinson would then become one of the backup point guards off the bench, providing the second unit with a playmaker on offense. While many Cleveland Cavaliers rumors continue to float around about the team trying to make trades, an easier route to take would be to invite Nate Robinson for a tryout and see what he has left to offer an NBA team. [Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]