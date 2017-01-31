Deandre Jordan: Clippers' Big Speaks On NBA All-Star Selection And Dunk Contest

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan shared his excitement for earning a trip to his first NBA All-Star Game, and he talked about the potential to join the Slam Dunk Contest on Monday. Jordan interviewed with The Undefeated this week, after he was named to the Western Conference reserves last week. The Clippers center asked team directors if it was official or unofficial, when they heard rumors that DeAndre was voted an All-Star reserve by coaches. “‘They think I’m going to make it or I made it?’” Jordan asked during that moment, per The Undefeated. “What do you mean, ‘they think,’ because I’m about to buy this trip.’” Apparently, Jordan expected to get snubbed for the All-Star game. Hence, he planned a vacation in Hawaii for the team’s days off during the All-Star break. D.J.’s own mother did not believe it. Despite being the first person that he told about the NBA honor, Jordan said that she told him to stop playing. She also said that the team better ‘not be bulls—ing, you.’ Meanwhile, the nine-year NBA veteran said he was super excited via the interview. “Some years I thought I was going to make it. Some years I knew I wasn’t going to make it,” Jordan said. “This was pretty exciting.” Jordan is the Clippers only NBA All-Star, as teammates Chris Paul and Blake Griffin were not selected this season. L.A.’s center said Paul and Griffin are both really proud of him. Jordan also got support via texts and calls from his NBA peers, family and friends. Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan opens up about his first NBA All-Star Game [Image by Matt Slocum/AP Images] What was Jodan’s favorite congratulatory message? Jordan said he informed his br0thers via group chat. He credited his brothers for being his biggest critics and fans. DeAndre’s brothers were all super excited when they heard the news. The Los Angeles Clipper center said he loved them all very much and he was happy that they could experience All-Star weekend with him. Otherwise, Jodan had come to peace with the possibility of never making an All-Star game. He said he was not concerned with the game, because he knew his teammates and peers respected him. Nonetheless, Jordan says he does not know what to expect from his first NBA All-Star weekend which takes place Feb. 17-19 in New Orleans. He said he is looking forward to the experience of watching other NBA players in the Weekend events. One of those NBA All-Star events is the Dunk Contest. Jordan has never appeared in the Slam Dunk Contest, but that could change this season. Jordan said he received an invitation to participate in the event, according to Fox Sports. He has yet to make a decision about joining the event. Jordan joked that he would only do the event if the NBA let him do the three-point contest too. ???????? | “If I do the dunk contest, they have to let me do the 3-point competition…” –#DeAndreJordan WATCH >> https://t.co/RB17cR96qc pic.twitter.com/4O6LwKk2YL — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 30, 2017 The Dunk Contest seems like a perfect fit for Jordan because he is already going to be New Orleans and he is one of the best in-game dunkers in the league. NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman writes that Jordan would bring star power and athleticism to the contest. The two known participants for the Slam Dunk Contest include Aaron Gordon and Glenn Robinson III. Therefore, Jordan could add a Slam Dunk Contest and All-Star win to a resume that already includes an Olympic Gold Medal and First-Team All-NBA selection. Jordan won a Gold Medal with Team USA in Rio during the summer, after he earned the All-NBA selection for last season. D.J. said he is having a pretty good few months, and he wants to build on that by helping the Clippers win a Championship via The Undefeated. This season, Jordan is averaging 12.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks with the Clippers this season. The standout defender was the No. 35 overall selection in the 2008 NBA Draft. DeAndre Jordan wants to use this latest honor as more motivation. He said he is going to continue to be the best DeAndre that he can be. That means embracing his defensive impact for the Los Angeles Clippers. Thus, DeAndre uses his hairstyle as a tribute to Ben Wallace, another great defensive NBA All-Star. DeAndre Jordan says hairstyle is tribute to Ben Wallace: “There hasn’t been a defensive, shot-blocking big to make All-Star Game since.” pic.twitter.com/GkPBT40Ede — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 30, 2017 As for now, Jordan is the L.A. Clippers’ second-highest paid player as the center is making $21.17 million for the 2016-17 season, per Hoops Hype. Los Angeles Clippers DeAndre Jordan makes his first appearance as a Western Conference All-Star on Feb. 19. Stay posted for more updates on D.J.’s status for the Slam Dunk Contest which takes place on the day before the 2017 All-Star Game.