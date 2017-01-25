NBA News: Blake Griffin Returns But L.A. Clippers Fall To Philadelphia 76ers

NBA news broke that Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin would return from injury versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. However, Griffin’s return was not enough to save L.A. from a 110-121 loss in Philadelphia. Griffin finished the contest with 12 points on 27.3 percent shooting from the field. He also registered 11 rebounds, five assists, and six turnovers in 29 minutes of action. Besides the shooting woes, Griffin also got his shot rejected by 76ers big Richaun Holmes. You can see that in the tweet below: Blake Griffin spins for the score but Richaun Holmes swats his shot #MadeInPhila pic.twitter.com/MmTek27TiV — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 25, 2017 Holmes finished the game with 18 points and three rebounds. Still, Griffin had his moments in his return. One of them was a monster put-back jam, which you can see here. Welcome back, @blakegriffin32 ???? pic.twitter.com/s7MTZWtGUy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 25, 2017 Otherwise, Clippers guards Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford and J.J. Redick all scored more than 20 points on Tuesday night. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan also registered 10 points and 20 rebounds versus the Sixers. All of this combined with Blake’s double-double was not enough to outperform Philadelphia. 76ers center Nerlens Noel led his team in scoring with 19 points. He also added eight rebounds and five assists. Reserve big man Dario Saric also registered 16 points and eight rebounds. The 76ers win lifts them to 16-27 overall record, while the Clippers fall to 30-17 for the season. The Los Angeles Clippers remain in fourth place in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the 76ers have the third worst record in the Eastern Conference. Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin has his return spoiled in Tuesday’s NBA news [Image by Matt Slocum/AP Images] Before the game, it was reported that Griffin would start but stay on a minute restriction. The Clippers forward had been upgraded from out to doubtful for Monday’s 115-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Blake Griffin listed as probable tonight. Doc said yesterday “most likely.” All signs pointing to Blake’s return tonight in Philly — Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) January 24, 2017 Hoops Hype shares that Clippers coach Doc Rivers made the call to play Griffin on Tuesday. The Clippers went 10-8 with Griffin out, including a six-game losing streak and seven-game win streak. Just a few days before his return on Tuesday, Griffin said he was ready to return. “I’m as close as you can feel,” Griffin said via ESPN. This was his first public comments since Dec. 20 after he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Blake Griffin had not appeared in a game since Dec. 12 due to loose bodies in the knee. He also had left calf and knee soreness this season, per Hoops Rumors. Before his recent return, Griffin posted 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Tuesday night was Griffin’s 27th of the season. He has not played in as many as 70 regular season games since 2013-14. Either way, the return of Blake comes at a much needed time. Fellow Clippers star Chris Paul is expected to miss more than five weeks due to a torn ligament in his thumb. Los Angeles Clippers get Blake Griffin back but Chris Paul is still out [Image by Jae C. Hong/AP Images] The Clippers went 12-6 in 2014 when Griffin played and Paul was out. Griffin played some of his best basketball during that stretch, according to the USA Today. Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding questions if Griffin is able to ascend as a superstar with Paul currently out. In the column, Ding writes that Griffin can seize the day and secure his future with Los Angeles. Otherwise, he will continue playing in the backseat to Paul and the team will stay behind the elite Western Conference teams. Further, Moke Hamilton of Basketball Insiders writes that Clippers hopes for a title is closing due to Griffin’s injuries and Paul’s age. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if Griffin and the Clippers can still challenge for an NBA Championship this season. Stay tuned for more NBA news on Blake Griffin and the L.A. Clippers. [Featured Image by Matt Slocum/AP Images]