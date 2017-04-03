NBA News: Latest on Derrick Rose, James Harden And Devin Booker

NBA news continues flowing as the end of the season is upon us. Some teams are getting ready to make a postseason run as the season comes to a conclusion, while other teams are getting ready for an extended offseason. Some of the latest updates include New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Either way, the latest updates include New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Washington Wizards guard John Wall. James Harden James Harden’s case for MVP in seven (convincing) charts https://t.co/HxEhx6VtO4 pic.twitter.com/jXv3iBlLXO — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 2, 2017 Houston Rockets guard James Harden is in the conversation for the NBA MVP award. This could put the Rockets in an interesting predicament, according to USA Today’s Sam Amick. Harden is playing through a left wrist injury while he is chasing the individual honor and his team is chasing more wins. Still, Amick writes that Harden has too much at stake. The Rockets are unlikely to move up or down in the playoff seeding, so they should concentrate on keeping Harden at his best for a postseason run. Overall, Amick sites the Rockets’ recent loss to the Golden State Warriors as evidence that he needs rest. Harden made four of 18 shots from the field and his team entered their first three-game losing streak of the season. All of Harden’s per game averages have gone down since the injury, according to the article. However, Harden’s three-point shooting has been the most impacted. His three-point percentage has dropped 9.4 percent over the last six games since the initial wrist injury. Harden had been told that the wrist will heal as he continues playing. Thus, it is likely that the Rockets guard will continue playing even if it means sacrificing postseason longevity. Derrick Rose REPORTS: Knicks’ Derrick Rose out remainder of season with torn meniscus in left knee. pic.twitter.com/Ei87XfyITl — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 2, 2017 New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose tore his left meniscus, as shared by Hoops Rumors. The Knicks confirmed the injury will put Rose out for the remainder of the season. Surgery will be required and it could take six to eight weeks for him to recover. This will be Rose’s fourth knee procedure in his career. It remains to be seen how the 28-year-old guard will recover from another extended time away from basketball. He averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists per game in his first season with the Knicks. Still, the injury could signal the end of Rose’s time in New York. The Knicks are not expected to make a strong effort to re-sign him this summer. Moreover, a separate Hoops Rumors post shares that Rose has a $30 million cap hold set for this summer. This could mean that the Knicks decide to release him so that they can replace him with a point guard in the NBA Draft or Free Agency. John Wall John Wall’s season deserves better than history’s dustbin: https://t.co/E9yjPhypXz pic.twitter.com/V1hZRpdu77 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 30, 2017 Washington Wizards guard John Wall is a big reason why his team is having success this season. Nonetheless, Wall is in the news for some comments that he made about the officials. According to Hoops Rumors, Wall went on a four-minute rant about the officials on Friday. Wall said the officiating did not make any sense. He said the refs made them lose the game. Apparently, Wall was upset about getting a technical foul for contact on a screen play. The refs deemed it a hostile act, which earned Wall a technical foul in Friday’s contest versus the Utah Jazz. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks backed up his point guard. Brooks called the hostile act foul ridiculous. He compared it to the fights that he was around when he played. Either way, Wall is averaging 23.3 points and 10.7 assists per game this season. The Wizards are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-31 overall record. Stay tuned for more NBA news about John Wall, Derrick Rose and James Harden as the season ends. [Image by Ben Margot/AP Images]