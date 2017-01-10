NBA Rumors: Cavs Could Make Two More Roster Moves, Possibly Interested In Sergio Rodriguez And Tyson Chandler?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a habit of making shrewd trade deadline deals the past few years, like the one that saw them acquire Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks a few days ago. And the Cavs are reportedly not done wheeling and dealing. Cleveland acquired the sharp-shooting Korver for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams’ expiring contract and a 2019 first round selection on Saturday.The six-foot-eight shooting guard is expected to provide the Cavs with much needed perimeter once he is able to play. The trade was being held up as Dunleavy refused to report though Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported that after talking to Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer the 36-year old will report to the team on Tuesday. Korver got off to a hot start this season, but then then cooled down in the month of November before being removed from the starting lineup. Korver responded nicely to the demotion, averaging 11.0 points to go along with 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 11 games off the bench. He also made 2.6 three-pointers a game while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc during the 11. For the season, Korver averages 9.5 points along with 2.8 assists and 2.3 caroms while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. He is among the top three-point shooters of all-time, ranking eighth with 1,952 career triples and eighth in three-point percentage at 42.9 percent. Korver will likely come off the bench meaning DeAndre Liggins will remain the starter at shooting guard. Liggins has been starting since J.R. Smith suffered a fractured right thumb on Dec. 20. Liggins hasn’t brought much offensively to the Cavaliers since being inserted into the starting lineup, however, he has been excellent on the defensive end – -which is his calling card. Liggins has produced one double-figure scoring effort and is averaging 3.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent on three-point attempts. Now with a known shooter in tow, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon believes that the Cavaliers will go after a point guard that LeBron James demanded they do. Cleveland has been thinking about adding a point guard since Williams decided to retire before start of training camp. Since then, the Cavs have been linked to Mario Chalmers and Norris Cole. Chalmers is still working his way back from an Achilles injury that ended his campaign last year prematurely. Cole has been on the open market since being released by the Shandong Golden Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. More recently, the Cavs have been mentioned to be interested in Rajon Rondo and Jarrett Jack. In fact, Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer said that they are keeping an eye on both Rondo and Chalmers. Rondo has fallen out of favor of Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg, receiving five consecutive DNP-Coach Decision. Rondo had a disastrous December, averaging 6.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists while shooting 29.7 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from the charity stripe. Jack hasn’t played this season and is coming off ACL surgery. The 33-year-old point guard averaged 12.8 points and 7.4 assists in the 32 games with Brooklyn. He was picked up by the Atlanta Hawks last summer, but was waived after he was unable to get healthy. WGMD News Radio 92.7 out of Delmarva, Delaware suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers should ship Sergio Rodriguez to Cleveland. The 30-year-old Spanish point guard signed a one-year deal with the Sixers this summer, and is unlikely in the team’s future plans. [Image by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images] Rodriguez is having the best season of his five-year career, producing 9.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.9 boards in 26.1 minutes of action. He is shooting 40.1 percent from field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. Roodriguez would likely fit right in with the Cavs, if a deal was made. The six-foot-three point guard thrives in pick-n-roll situations and is a creative passer with the ability to knock down three-pointers on a consistent basis. Lloyd added that the Cavs could also look to bring in another big man. Lloyd said that if the Cavs have to send out their 2021 first round draft pick in order to obtain a point guard, they may have cruise the waiver wire for a big man. Teams are unable to trade first round draft picks in consecutive years – -meaning if they trade the 2020 pick they must hang on to the 2021. One option that is currently available to the Cavs is veteran Carl Landry. According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the 33-year-old power forward is looking to make a comeback as well. Landry has been out of work since being released by the 76ers in August. Landry did a nice job during his time in Philadelphia. He averaged 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 55.6 percent from the field in 15.8 minutes over 36 games. However, Nathan Beighle of Fansided is imploring the Cavs to pry away Tyson Chandler from the Phoenix Suns. {Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images] In the past few seasons, the Cavs have acquired J. R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, Timofey Mozgov and Channing Frye via trades in either January or February. In January 2015, Cleveland got Mozgov along with a 2015 second round draft pick from Denver for two 2015 protected first round picks. Just prior to acquiring Mozgov, the Cavs were involved in a three-team trade that saw them obtain J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert and a 2015 protected first round selection from Oklahoma City Thunder for Dion Waiters, center Alex Kirk, forward Lou Amundson, and a 2019 second-round pick. Then last season, Cleveland pulled off two separate trades in order to get Channing Frye from the Orlando Magic. The Cavs traded Anderson Varejao and a protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for a second round pick. The Cavaliers then traded the second round pick and guard Jared Cunningham for Frye. [Image by Rick Bowmer/AP Images]

