NBA Rumors: Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade To Join The Cleveland Cavaliers Next Season The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the most impressive collection of superstars in the league today. The Cavaliers boast one of the greatest players in NBA history in Lebron James as well as superstars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. However, despite this embarrassment of talent, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not even projected to win the championship this year. That is because the Cavaliers will face an even more impressive super team in the Golden State Warriors. This team went 73-9 last season and barely lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals. And they famously acquired a huge talent in Kevin Durant last summer. The Warriors are on a roll and look really invincible heading into this year’s finals. FINAL! Durant and the Warriors beat the trailblazers 113-111 to improve to 41-7! However, rumors are brewing that could potentially arm the Cleveland Cavaliers with more talent next season. If the stars will align for the Cavaliers, then NBA fans might just witness the most impressive array of talent not seen since the early Celtics dynasty. The Cleveland Cavaliers could potentially land Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh over the summer. The first thing that needs to happen concerns, Chris Bosh. This one is the most realistic for the Cavaliers if Bosh can finally stay healthy. According to Larry Brown Sports, Chris Bosh is not ruling out any possibility of resuming his basketball career that was cut short by health issues. While Bosh has zero chance of returning this season. He is reportedly interested in teaming up with either Lebron James and Dwyane Wade if he returns next season. This presents an interesting opportunity for the Cleveland Cavaliers. If the team manages to land someone of Chris Bosh's calibre to come off the bench, then the Cleveland Cavaliers will definitely be a step ahead of their rival. Chris Bosh was doing well for the Heat before his career was cut short and will do a lot of damage from the bench for Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers is also the best place for someone like Chris Bosh. He will only play limited minutes and won’t be required to do some heavy lifting like he did in his Miami championship days. But his role is still of value as the Cavaliers desperately need more big men and scoring in that bench. Chris Bosh possesses both those traits, he is a capable big man on defense and is a headache on offense. However, it is worth noting that the Miami Heat will have to waive Bosh off their roster for this to happen. So the Cleveland Cavaliers should definitely pray that this could become a reality as they would greatly love to have Chris Bosh on their bench. Another one the Cavaliers could gun for is Dwyane Wade. According to Lakers Nation, Dwyane Wade is already preparing to leave the Chicago Bulls after one season. The future Hall of Famer has a two-year deal with the Bulls but has an option to opt out of his contract after this year. Wade was quoted that he wants a chance to play for a contender. ‘Of course. I can’t play this game forever. I just turned 35 and I have a number in my head how long I want to play. At the end of the day, you want to be in a situation where it’s a competitor situation, whatever the case may be. It’s tough in this league as well because a lot of that also depends on how much money you’re willing to make. It depends on what city you’re willing to be in. So it’s a lot of variables to that, but no question about it, what happens throughout this year, as I go into my summer, I’ll definitely take a look at it. I take my career seriously and where I am and where I want to be. And I will do the same thing this summer.’ The Bulls are nowhere near title contention and is rumored to go into rebuild mode. The only place that an ageing Dwyane Wade can go and compete for a fourth ring is with Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. With his career winding down, Wade could return the favor and suit up for the Cavaliers for a big role on the bench. Wade would be a nightmare for the Warriors at the bench. If the Cleveland Cavaliers can land both Bosh and Wade, then the two will obliterate other team's benches with pick and rolls and will shred defenses with Wade's ability to drive to the basket. This will lighten the load of Cleveland's big three who have been looking a bit battle weary as of late. Wade could also start for the Cleveland Cavaliers, his defense is still top notch and along with James' houndlike own hound-like defense was one of the main reason for those two championships of Miami. Both Bosh and Wade will provide the coaching staff with more varied looks that could give Golden State and other teams headaches for the next few years. This whole scenario will depend on how the Cleveland Cavaliers does this post season. While it is almost a certainty that the Cavaliers will reach the finals this year, it is starting to look like that Golden State will be taking home the championship. The Cleveland Cavaliers will then need to make a big splash next season and having both Bosh and Wade suiting up is one of the best and juiciest options. [Featured Image by: Alex Brandon/AP Images]