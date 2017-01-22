NBA Rumors: The Latest On The Bulls, Pistons, Suns, Knicks and 76ers

The NBA trade deadline approaches in about a month, and rumors continue to surface. Some teams are new to the NBA rumors mill, while other teams are habitually listed every week. Here are the latest updates on some NBA teams that keep appearing in rumors. Chicago Bulls Rajon Rondo is one of a few Chicago Bulls rumors gaining steam [Image by Nick Wass/AP Images] The Chicago Bulls could be looking to make a trade after a disappointing first half of the season, according to Hoops Rumors. Point guard Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic are the latest names on the trade market, but the Bulls are not getting expected value from teams for either player. Mirotic is averaging 9.3 points per game and shooting 39% from the field. Rondo is averaging 6.6 points and 6.7 assists in 36 games this season. Added, the Bulls may not keep guard Dwyane Wade past this season, according to Hoops Rumors. Wade has a player option to become a free agent next season. If the Bulls opt to rebuild, Wade could opt to join the Cavaliers or Knicks via free agency. Otherwise, the Bulls could also be interested in Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh. According to Bleacher Report, the Bulls would be on of the first teams interested in signing Bosh. Of course, Bosh would have to get waived before the March 1 deadline, and he would have to be able to resume his NBA career after suffering blood clots over the past two seasons. Detroit Pistons Reggie Jackson is the latest Detroit Piston in NBA rumors [Image by Carlos Osorio/AP Images] Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson had his name come up in rumors in this week. Head coach Stan Van Gundy confirmed that his team discussed trading Jackson for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio via a multiplayer deal. However, Van Gundy said he told Jackson that he was not going to make the trade, according to Realgm.com. Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News wrote that it would be a mistake to trade Jackson after investing in him two years ago, per Hoops Rumors. Phoenix Suns Tyson Chandler and more Phoenix Suns rumors [Image by Rebecca Blackwell/AP Images] The Phoenix Suns have also had their name in NBA rumors throughout the season. Still, head coach Earl Watson said veteran center Tyson Chandler is not going anywhere as shared by the Bright Side of the Sun. The website points out that Chandler remains committed to the Suns, and he is one of the best big men in the league still. Either way, the Suns were also reportedly looking to trade forward P.J. Tucker for a future first round pick. The Clippers offered a second round pick, because Clippers head coach Doc Rivers admires Tucker’s game, according to RealGm.com. New York Knicks More NBA rumors about the New York Knicks and Carmelo Anthony [Image by Charles Krupa/AP Images] Lately, the New York Knicks have dominated NBA rumors with the possibility of trading forward Carmelo Anthony. The New York Daily News’ Frank Isola writes that Knicks president Phil Jackson has been playing mind games with Anthony in the media, per Hoops Rumors. Anthony added fuel to the rumors by saying he might agree to a trade if the Knicks ask him to. Further, George Willis of the New York Post wrote that an Anthony deal might be necessary as the Knicks are 19-28. This opinion came from the same Hoops Rumors article. Philadelphia 76ers Jrue Holiday rumors about a return to the Philadelphia 76ers [Image by Tony Dejak/AP Images] The Philadelphia 76ers have also been in rumors for various reasons this season. This time they are connected to New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday. Holiday is a free agent after this year. According to CBS Sports, the Pelicans are worried about him returning. Hence, the 76ers could be interested in pairing Holiday with rookie Ben Simmons. The CBS Sports article points out that Holiday fits with Philadelphia because he can guard multiple positions and play off the ball. Therefore, Philadelphia may try to get Holiday via trade or pending free agency. Holiday, 26, is averaging seven assists per game and shooting 37 percent from three-point range this season. Stay posted to see if any of these NBA trade rumors get acted on before the Feb. 23 deadline. [Image by Nick Wass/AP Images]