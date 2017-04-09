NBA Scores: Clippers, Spurs Ends With San Antonio Losing Another Game To Los Angeles

NBA Scores for Saturday included the Los Angeles Clippers beating the San Antonio Spurs convincingly. The final score was 98-87, with the Clippers securing a road win. The Clippers are the only team with a winning record against the Spurs this season. Round 4 tonight on ABC ➡️ NBA Countdown tips off 8 ET pic.twitter.com/u5yIY58LhF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 8, 2017 After Saturday, the Clippers became one of the only teams to beat the Spurs multiple times this season. Los Angeles finished the season series at 3-1. It is only the fourth time that the Clippers have bested the Spurs in their team history. Saturday was also San Antonio’s tenth loss at home. Clippers guard Chris Paul finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three assists. Center DeAndre Jordan added 17 points and 17 rebounds in 36 minutes. Blake Griffin added 18 points for the Clippers, but he converted only seven of 19 shots. After the game, Paul credited his team for getting into transition. He said that is when his team is at their best when they get in transition. All five Clippers starters finished in double figures for Los Angeles. Head coach Doc Rivers said that it was a good road win for his team. He said he liked the win because both teams wanted to win the game. Rivers said it was a good competition and his team kept playing. After Saturday’s win, the Clippers head coach earned his 215th win with the Clippers, which ties the franchise record set by Mike Dunleavy. Further, Rivers said his starters played great and his bench played well. Jamal Crawford added 12 points off the bench, while converting 50 percent of his field goals. Check out this cool crossover from Crawford Jamal Crawford with the nasty crossover and hesitation move to get to the basket ⛹️????#ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/voO6rNoDZi — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 9, 2017 Headed into the game, Paul said they looked forward to playing the Spurs because the Clippers’ nucleus has played them as much as anyone. Both Paul and Griffin credited the Spurs for being a team that does not beat themselves, per the L.A. Times. The Spurs also got forward Manu Ginobli back for this contest. Ginobli finished the contest with only three points after resting for the past few games. Overall, Kawhi Leonard‘s offensive effort led the Spurs in the second half. Leonard finished the game with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists. Paul Gasol also added 15 points and seven rebounds off of the bench for the Spurs. The highlight of the game via this dunk from Johnathan Simmons in the third quarter. brought the juice for sure. pic.twitter.com/WNjYiryhNa — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 9, 2017 Still, San Antonio trailed by double-digits for most of the second half. They pulled within nine points with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, it would not be enough. The Clippers made some defensive adjustments at halftime. They held Lamarcus Aldridge to four points in the first half after he registered 14 points in the first half. Aldridge scored eight straight points in the first quarter. At halftime, the Spurs trailed by nine points, but they brought it within six with about two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Halftime at ATT Center #Clippers lead #Spurs, 52-43; LAC closed on 13-3 run; @DeAndre & @CP3 13 each; @aldridge_12 14 for SAS — Mike Monroe (@Monroe_SA) April 9, 2017 Regardless, the Clippers were able to push the lead up to twelve points by the end of the third. After this final score, the Clippers are in the fifth seed of the Western Conference Finals. They have the same amount of wins as Utah, but the Jazz have one less loss. The Jazz and Clippers will face each other in the first round out West. Home court advantage is still up for grabs https://t.co/UQpXOQJyXy pic.twitter.com/jLjqOj9JkU — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 9, 2017 Moreover, the teams remain separated by half a game, and there are two games remaining on schedule for Los Angeles. L.A. holds the tie-breaker over the Jazz. After the win in San Antonio, L.A. built its victory streak to five games. They have won nine of their last 11. San Antonio entered the game winning seven of their last 10 games. Additionally, the San Antonio Spurs are sitting firm as the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed. The San Antonio Spurs play next at Portland on Monday night, while the Los Angeles Clippers will play the Houston Rockets on the same night. [Image by Mark J. Terrill/AP Images]