NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire D.J. Augustin, Al Jefferson To The Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big splash at the trade scene when they recently acquired Kyle Korver. But sources are saying that the Cavaliers are not yet finished in their quest to repeat as champions. It looks like Cleveland is going to be busy making moves before the trade deadline. According to CBS Sports, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager, David Griffin, is looking for a playmaker to back up Kyrie Irving. The Cavaliers now that this is one glaring weakness that they have. The team will need to remedy this if they plan on keeping the Cavaliers’ star fresh for the post season. A lot of names are being thrown around as to who will become the Cleveland Cavaliers’ next point guard. There are rumblings that Cleveland could make a play for Deron Williams or Rajon Rondo. And while those two will make fine additions for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both their teams will have plenty of offers elsewhere and the Cavaliers might need to do some outbidding. And this is a luxury that Cleveland just do not have. When your about to get run over ???????? #orlandomagic #lalakers #djaugustin #jordanclarkson #magicwin #nba #hussle #lakers A photo posted by Kim Klement (@kimklement10) on Dec 23, 2016 at 6:53pm PST Fansided reported one target for the Cavaliers that could be intriguing. And that is making a play for Orlando’s D.J. Augustin. As the site noted, D.J. Augustin is flying under the radar for the Cavaliers and it is a huge wonder why. He is a solid point guard that can score and has a decent three point shot. The Cleveland Cavaliers can definitely use D.J. Augustin’s solid playmaking skills and ability to make plays. Most likely, the Cavaliers are looking for at this trade scenario more seriously than the others. There is a high chance that Cleveland will land Augustin. The point guard can give quality minutes for the Cavaliers on days that they want to rest Kyrie Irving. He will also relieve Lebron James, who does point guard duties for the Cavaliers from time to time. Lastly, it is likely that D.J. Augustin is being shopped around the league by the Orlando Magic. He is a solid point guard but the team is looking to give more minutes to starting point guard Elfrid Payton. The Cleveland Cavaliers are in desperate need of a backup point guard and should pull this deal off if it presented itself. MEXICO CITY — Deron Williams’ savvy floor game helped the Dallas Mavericks offset Devin Booker’s sensational shooting in Mexico City. Williams had 23 points and 15 assists, and the Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 113-108 on Thursday night in the fourth regular-season NBA game played in Mexico. Williams shot 9 for 15 from the field in a matchup of struggling teams south of the border. Harrison Barnes added 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 for the Mavericks, who broke a three-game losing streak. Williams has scored at least 20 points six times in his last 10 games. “Deron had a great night, both as playmaker and as a scorer, and he was involved in key stops down the stretch,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “When a veteran guy like that has a night like that, it’s a real advantage for your team. He was solid and did it in a spectacular fashion — a sign of a great pro.” Booker scored 29 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter for the Suns. Tyson Chandler had 14 points and 19 rebounds against his former team. Phoenix took a 59-57 lead at halftime, but Williams hit a couple of 3-pointers and a jumper in a 17-4 run that gave the Mavericks a 76-63 lead with seven minutes left in the third quarter. Follow????@nbanews.ig @nbanews.ig @nbanews.ig???? #nba #ballislife #basketball #nike #shoehead #news #breakingnews #sports #thisiswhyweplay #ballislife #nbanews #nbanewsig #allin #playoffs #season #deronwilliams #dallas #dallasmavericks #mavericks #phoenix #suns #phoenixsuns A photo posted by nbanews.ig (@nbanews.ig) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:02am PST Right now, the Cavaliers have several big names on the table. If a Deron Williams or a Rajon Rondo is really available, then the Cavaliers should pull on that one. Those two will make amazing backup point guards for the Cavaliers. Especially Deron Williams, who will give the Cavaliers a much-needed scoring punch off the bench. But the truth is, D.J. Augustin may provide the same value for less. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be better off with him as their new acquisition. Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to improve the team for the future. While the Lakers have a talented young core, they are still lacking someone who can lead them by example. The Lakers have not been playing to their potential, and it shows in the Western Conference standings. What the young team need is a veteran who can show them the ropes. Luckily for them, the Indiana Pacers may just give them a unique opportunity. According to some sources, the Pacers might be looking to unload Al Jefferson before the trade deadline. The big man has not been playing to their expectations and the team is looking to get some value out of him. #OnThisDateInBasketball, January 04, 1985: #AlJefferson was born. Al was the 15th overall pick in the 2004 draft by the @Celtics and played for 5 teams through out his career, the #Celtics, #Timberwolves, #Jazz, #Hornets and currently plays for the #Pacers. His career averages are 16.3 points and 8.8 rebounds a game. He was also apart of the 2013-14 All NBA 3rd team. #HappyBirthday ???? ————————- #NBA #Basketball #BallisLife #Hoops #BostonCeltics #MinnesotaTimberwolves #UtahJazz #CharlotteHornets #IndianaPacers #BigAl #NBABday #Follow #FollowForMore #OTDIB #OnThisDateInBasketball A photo posted by Take A Look Back In The Days ???? (@onthisdateinbasketball) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:26pm PST The Lakers will get some veteran savvy from Al Jefferson. For all their talents, the Lakers might need someone who has been around longer in the league for some guidance. Plus, adding Al Jefferson will beef up their front court. Al Jefferson may be slipping, but at 31 years of age, he still has plenty left in the tank. The trade rumors keep on intensifying and will continue to do so until the trade deadline has passed. [Featured Image by: Ron Schwane/AP Images]