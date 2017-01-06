NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Trading For Atlanta Hawks' Kyle Korver

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be on the verge of adding another shooter to their high-octane offense. According to Yahoo Sports, the Cavaliers are in the process of finalizing a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Kyle Korver. The news of the Cavaliers engaging in trade discussions with the Hawks is not one of the standard NBA trade rumors that circulates. Movement regarding this NBA trade rumor has become fast. Something will likely be hammered out and officially announced within the next few hours with the news of the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Kyle Korver. The possibility of adding the sharpshooting Kyle Korver could give the Cleveland Cavaliers an advantage going forward in the Eastern Conference. It is a potential trade that if it goes through, can give the Cavaliers another shooter to help spread the floor for LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to drive to the basket. Sources: Cavs agree to deal for sharpshooter Kyle Korver. @WojVerticalNBA and @ShamsCharania report. https://t.co/ldcJDg0Kjv — The Vertical (@TheVertical) January 6, 2017 The Cavaliers’ trade with the Hawks for Kyle Korver is reportedly going to be just the first of two deals made by the NBA champions. CBS Sports offered a breakdown of the potential trades made by the Cavaliers. The first one could include the contract of semi-retired point guard Mo Williams. “The Hawks will get Mo Williams’ contract and a heavily protected first-round pick from the Cavs. This will be a 2019 pick. Cleveland is making a separate deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sending this year’s pick away and getting its own 2018 pick back. The Cavs will likely send Mike Dunleavy to a third team.” If the trades take place as they are currently constructed, the Cavaliers will get slightly younger with Kyle Korver on board. They also would get one of the better spot-up shooters in basketball. Vertical Sources with @ShamsCharania: Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017 A loss to the Chicago Bulls earlier in the week have exposed the Cleveland Cavaliers a bit. Missing the Bulls’ game were J.R. Smith, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving. The Bulls did not necessarily run away from Cleveland in their 106-94 win over the Cavaliers. It was even mentioned during the ESPN broadcast that the Cavaliers were missing a backup point guard. The game exposed Cleveland’s lack of depth at the point guard spot, as well as overall shooting. If the Cavaliers had just a little bit more help on the perimeter it would have made a huge difference versus the Chicago Bulls. Not having J.R. Smith, who will be out for an extended period of time has robbed the Cleveland Cavaliers of an additional scorer to go along with James, Irving, and Love. That is just one of the areas where trading for Kyle Korver would help Cleveland. Mike Dunleavy reportedly involved;

also, Cavs making separate swap with Blazers to help facilitate Korver dealhttps://t.co/xbB6aU2DzY pic.twitter.com/2G3xoGzGqK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2017 Korver is the ideal spot-up shooter, whose footwork on the defensive end has improved. He also helps the Cavaliers with his ability to run the floor, get to his sweet spot on the court and shoot. That will help when the Cavaliers are looking to play with pace. On the downside, potentially losing Mike Dunleavy Jr. takes away a terrific help defender. Despite the two trades, which should become official soon, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still searching for a much-needed backup point guard. According to Real GM, the Chicago Bulls’ Rajon Rondo and NBA free agent Mario Chalmers are atop the Cavaliers’ wishlist. Report: The Cavs are looking at Rajon Rondo and Mario Chalmers for a potential backup point guard role. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 5, 2017 Just to be able to get something for Rajon Rondo, the Bulls are willing to take back anything viable in return. While it may strengthen their chief NBA rival, the Bulls would love to get from out of Rondo’s contract. The Bulls could get a role player in return, or even become the third team involved in the trade to temporarily reacquire Mike Dunleavy Jr. Nothing is eminent regarding the Bulls and Cavaliers working on a trade, but when there is smoke, there could be fire. As of now, the Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks. The complete framework of the trade between the Cavaliers and Hawks will be sorted out soon enough. Look for the Cleveland Cavaliers to make at least one more minor deal. [Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx