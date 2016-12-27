NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Acquiring Goran Dragic Or Tony Allen Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and a lot of teams are looking at opportunities to upgrade their roster. One of those teams is the New York Knicks, who are right smack in the middle of the Eastern conference race. The problem with the Knicks is that they are just a couple of losses away from falling out of the playoffs picture. And with some teams at the bottom of the race getting better, it seems like the Knicks need to desperately move some pieces in order to secure their spot at the Easter conference. According to Fox Sports, the New York Knicks could be eyeing two potential game-changing guards for the team. The first is Goran Dragic, who has been mired in a lot of trade rumors. The other is a bit of a surprise, as Tony Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies is also said to be in the running as a potential guard for the Knicks. Starting off with Goran Dragic who is having a stellar season with averages of 19.2 points per game with nearly 7 dimes to go with it. While those stats are quite good, the problem with the Miami Heat is their current standing. They sit somewhere at the bottom of the pile and rumors are swirling that the team will undergo a major rebuild for the next season. If so, one of the larger contracts that the Heat would probably let go is that of Goran Dragic. Great team win!!! Boy that altitude in the Mile-High City is not a joke! #TheDragon ???? A photo posted by Goran Dragic (@the_1_dragon) on Nov 30, 2016 at 9:43pm PST Dragic will provide the Knicks with a solid backup option for Derrick Rose. Or better yet, the Knicks could experiment with a lineup that will move Rose to the shooting guard position while playing Goran Dragic at the point. This lineup could offer Rose some new looks as he is sometimes ineffective as a distributor. Another plus for Goran Dragic is that he is already familiar with the coach of the Knicks. Dragic played for Jeff Hornacek when he was still with the Phoenix Suns. The fact is, though there are other teams that could grab Dragic at this point, the Knicks could remain as one of the dark horses to land the talented point guard. Next up is Tony Allen, and this one could be huge for the Knicks. The New York Knicks have a glaring problem and that is defense. Currently, the Knicks are the only team in the NBA with an above.500 record to give up more points than they can score according to News Day. As much as the Knicks are showing poor defense, the 16-14 record that they have also says that the team has been brilliant on the offensive side. If the Knicks can somehow get defensive whiz Tony Allen before the trade deadline, then there is no doubt that they will improve. A photo posted by Tony Allen (@aa000g9) on Jan 12, 2015 at 12:21pm PST The problem with Tony Allen is that he is already 35 years old. He could give the Knicks about two more seasons of great play before he starts breaking down or leaving the NBA. But acquiring him will definitely give the Knicks’ chances of going deep in the Eastern conference that much better. But New York won’t go past the Cleveland Cavaliers or even the Raptors with Tony Allen in their lineup. But right now, getting back in the thick of things might be the best route possible for the New York Knicks. So trading for Tony Allen might just be what the Knicks need in order for them to have a better shot at the NBA finals in the next few years. A lot of fans would surely be watching whether the Knicks make a play for Goran Dragic or Tony Allen before the trade deadline. [Featured Image by John Bazemore/AP Images]

