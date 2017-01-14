NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks' Carmelo Anthony Would Only Consider Waiving His No-Trade Clause For The Cavaliers Or Clippers

The 2016-2017 NBA trade deadline is on February 23 at 3 p.m. ET, and rumors are heating up pertaining to some of the league’s biggest stars. New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony has been involved in numerous trade speculations over the past few years, and it is already starting up before this year’s deadline. While certain reports have claimed that Anthony will not be traded, there is apparently a possibility that he could be moved. As Charley Rosen of FanRag Sports reports, Anthony would only consider waiving his no-trade clause for two teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Los Angeles Clippers. “He’s four months away from his 33rd birthday, his contract is humongous and contains a no-trade clause. It’s understood that he’d only accept being dealt to the Cavaliers or the Clippers.” While Rosen only names the Cavaliers and the Clippers as the two organization where Anthony would accept a trade to, he also speculates that he could potentially be swayed into waiving his no-trade clause in a potential deal to the Los Angeles Lakers. “However, since his recurring complaint is that everybody blames him for every game the Knicks lose, perhaps Melo is sufficiently disgusted to accept a trade elsewhere. Perhaps to the young, rebuilding Lakers — after all, his wife’s name is La La.” This comes only days after Anthony’s good friend and fellow NBA star Dwayne Wade told the New York Daily News that Anthony wants to stay in New York. “He loves it here. He loves being here. His family loves it here. And he wants to win here. He’s going to be here as long as they want him here — win, lose or draw.” The only question is how much do the Cavaliers and Clippers actually want Anthony. While he is still one of the league’s most prolific scorers, he excels at one-on-one basketball. This approach works for him, but it limits team basketball, and it does not lead to the greatest efficiency for the team. NBA Trade Buzz update https://t.co/L472DZbDp4 — Anthony DiMoro (@AnthonyDiMoro) January 14, 2017 Despite being surrounded by solid players during his tenure with the Knicks, Anthony has not been successful. Sure, the stat sheets are filled every single night, but this is Anthony’s seventh season in New York. They have not made the playoffs once over the past three seasons, and there is a good chance that they do not qualify this year. Their record of 18-22 is good for the No. 10 seed in the weak Eastern Conference, and they are 2-10 in their past 10 games. Center Kristaps Porzingis is the future of the Knicks, and it may be time to start building around him. Along with Anthony, center Joakim Noah and point guard Derrick Rose are two other veterans that are only leading the Knicks to mediocrity. While all of those players were once great, it is just not working in 2017. Since Anthony has a no-trade clause, he has all of the power here, which is bad news for the Knicks and a potential rebuild. Besides the Knicks winning 54 games in 2012-2013, they have been mediocre at best with Anthony. Even in 2012-2013, they lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Indiana Pacers. Anthony, who will turn 33-years-old in May, is unlikely to change at this point. Carmelo Anthony went on tirade after shocking 76ers loss: source https://t.co/0Vo0L6yz7e — webgonewild (@webgonewild) January 14, 2017 While those close to Anthony claim that he wants to remain with the Knicks, sources say the current situation may be weighing on him. As the New York Daily News reports, Anthony was extremely down and out after Wednesday night’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “Anthony went on a tirade after the shocking loss, admonishing his teammates for blowing a 10-point lead in the final 2:30 to the inexperienced 76ers. He was also upset that he was frozen out on the Knicks final possession, a sequence that ended with Kristaps Porzingis shooting an air ball from the corner which led to Philadelphia’s fast-break.” Unless the Knicks start winning quickly, things could get even worse for Anthony. Whether or not this causes him to agree to waive his no-trade clause for teams other than the Cavaliers and Clippers remains to be seen, but it would be in the best interest of the Knicks and their future if he does. [Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]

