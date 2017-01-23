NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Adding Ricky Rubio Or Rajon Rondo, Moving D'Angelo Russell To Shooting Guard

The LA Lakers are not exactly setting the NBA world on fire right now. While a lot of people can attribute to the Los Angeles Lakers relative youth as the culprit to their less than stellar season, it is still worrisome that the team is currently at the 15th spot in the Western Conference. The glory days of Shaq and Kobe or Kobe and Pau are now far and gone. The Lakers now have a young core that is comprised of an ultra-talented point guard in D’Angelo Russell and potentially game-changing rookie Brandon Ingram. However, the Los Angeles Lakers lack the maturity and guidance of someone who has been there and done that. 49 point win. Yowza, go Mavs! #dallasmavericks A photo posted by Tim Dahl (@flammusnontimmus) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:56pm PST Per ESPN, the Lakers recently got really walloped by the equally lowly Dallas Mavericks in their last game. The Los Angeles Lakers have been losing a lot of games and this recent one has got to really hurt. It is the Laker’s worst beating in franchise history and has caused them the most loss in the Western Conference. No one expected the LA Lakers to be good this season, but a lot of people thought they will improve. Clearly, this has not been the case. While this may not be the time to panic, it is already causing some concern within the Los Angeles Lakers’ community. Some fans are already looking to trade their young point guard D’Angelo Russell, which is frankly quite absurd. However, a report by Fansided has a more sensible approach regarding the LA Lakers’ current woes. ???????????????????????? @dloading #lakernation #lalakers #dloading #dangelorussell #loading #houseofhighlights #espn #sports #california #losangeles #lakeshow #juliusrandle #nba #ballislife #ballin #basketball #nike #losangeleslakers #california #adidas A photo posted by D’angelo Russell (@loadinglegacy1) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:32pm PST According to the theory, the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles does not stem from D’Angelo Russell’s basketball ability. Instead, the team should focus on pondering whether Russell can play the point guard spot effectively. Some Los Angeles Lakers’ fans then thought of a way to make this whole thing work. Move Russell up to shooting guard where his ability to score can flourish more and trade for a veteran point guard to do the point guard duties for the Lakers. One point guard that the LA Lakers should keep an eye on is Ricky Rubio. Rubio is a pass first point guard who does not really care about scoring that much and facilitates the ball more than Russell. Plus, Rubio’s veteran savvy with his playmaking will greatly benefit the Los Angeles Lakers’ youth. Evolution of Ricky Rubio? In the last 5 games where he’s had a total of 70 assists (only James Harden has had more assists in a 5 game stretch w/ 71 this season) he’s averaging 13.2pts/ 3.8reb/ 14ast/ 2.8stl. While his 3 point shot has not improved, it’s his inside game that has taken steps forward. He’s been so aggressive getting to the basket he’s averaging 7.4 FT attempts per game, and making .919% of those. And he’s shooting .457% from inside the arc while attempting 7 shots from inside of the arc, and although he has not made a single 3 in this 5 game stretch he’s been a +6.8, this is the Ricky Rubio we expected coming into this season. Dunn on the other hand is averaging 2.6pts/ 1.4reb/ 1ast/ 1stl and -4.0, while shooting .375 from inside the arc and .500 from the FT line, and he as well hasn’t made a 3 in this stretch, and even if he played as many minutes as Ricky, during this stretch he would be averaging 7.3pts/ 3.9reb/ 2.8ast/ 2.8stl. Also doesn’t get to the line and doesn’t create for others, I have argued that he needs time in the D-League to find his rhythm again because it’s been beyond bad as of late. __________________________________________ #MinnesotaTimberwolves #OneHungryPack #PowerOfThePack #Timberwolves #RickyRubio #KrisDunn #FreeTyus A photo posted by Minnesota Timberwolves (@mintimberwolves) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:56pm PST Rubio will also compliment with D’Angelo Russell as his shooting guard. D’Angelo Russell has some serious offensive skills that might be put to better use by constantly attacking the rim for the Los Angeles Lakers. Rubio can also help in the development of another one of the Lakers’ project in Julius Randle. Having Rubio around will greatly help his pick and roll game as well as proper positioning on offense. But the main thing that Rubio can give the Los Angeles Lakers is some defensive intensity. The Lakers are one of the worst teams on defense and having a career 2.2 steals per game guy and a certified lock down defender would only make them better. Ricky Rubio is available and being shopped aggressively by the Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers should definitely nab the still young 28-year-old. Bulls win a close one 102-99 rondo finished with only 4 assists in 6 minutes but MCW did not play well only 2 points and 2 assists and 7 rebounds in 19 minutes I think they should have played rondo more #rajonrondo #nba #seered #chicagobulls #jimmybutler #bullswin #bulls #chicago #chicagobulls #dwaynewade A photo posted by @rondoo_numba9 on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:46pm PST Another point guard that the Los Angeles Lakers should look into is Rajon Rondo. The point guard is rumored to be on the way out of the Bulls and could be available for the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade deadline. Rondo shares Rubio’s ability to facilitate the offense and could even be a better lock down defender. The only problem with Rondo is that he remains to be a locker room problem and is a risk for the young Lakers. This makes Ricky Rubio a much more desirable piece for the Los Angeles Lakers. The two guards are heavily rumored to be available. And the Los Angeles Lakers should make a move before the trade deadline passes. [Featured Image by Jim Mone/AP Images]