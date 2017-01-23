NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Pistons, Timberwolves Blockbuster, Plus Carmelo Anthony's Options

NBA trade rumors continue to heat up with the news of a potentially huge blockbuster deal that may be in the works between the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the center of this speculation is the Pistons’ perceived interest in the highly touted T-Wolves’ point guard Ricky Rubio. The 26-year-old Rubio has been loosely linked in rumored trades with a number of NBA teams this season, however the recent revelation that the Pistons might also be willing to trade away their own 26-year-old point guard Reggie Jackson — in light of a recent 9-14 game slide — makes the prospect even more compelling for fans of both teams. NBA trade rumors between the two teams first came to light this week when ESPN revealed in a report that Detroit was willing to trade away Jackson, who inked a five-year, $80 million contract with the team two years ago. This level of expend-ability, paired with the fact that the T-Wolves’ Rubio has a similarly structured two years and $29 million left on his own deal, makes the possibility of such a point guard swap seem entirely possible. Discussions between the two teams, ESPN noted according to “sources,” are ongoing for a potential “multiplayer exchange” that would be headlined by both men, but that no deal seems imminent. Reggie Jackson [Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images] Regarding the NBA trade rumors, Pistons’ coach Stan Van Gundy was quick to weigh in with his own thoughts. “Around the league, every GM is having 10 to 15 discussions a day,” said Van Gundy via Michigan Live. “So, did somebody mention any specific trade you have? The answer is probably yes… I don’t normally address it, but the fact that it was out there and it concerned his agent enough to call, I addressed it.” To compare the two players and how they are currently performing, the move would likely be regarded by Detroit management as a bit of a salary dump, and highly unlikely to just be a straight-up player swap. After all, Jackson averaged 18.8 points per game (16.7 points this season) en route to helping lead the Pistons to a playoff run last season; Ricky is pulling in just 7.7 points per game at the moment. Ricky Rubio [Image by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images] Meanwhile, another team’s difficulties on the east coast seem to lend to the struggling team trading its star player. NBA trade rumors continue to identify Carmelo Anthony as a man likely on the outs with the New York Knicks. To complicate matters for the team, Anthony does have a no-trade clause in his contract that would require management to get the 32-year-old all star to sign off on any potential trade that would send him packing out of New York. While there is certainly no shortage of NBA teams that would like to acquire the talents of the former Denver Nuggets small forward, Carmelo’s ability to dictate his own future makes that problematic. More than likely, Anthony would desire to be sent to a franchise that has a real chance to win an NBA title in the near future. NBA trade rumors, in particular, abound that Carmelo Anthony might be open to potential moves to Cleveland, Boston, Chicago, Miami, or Los Angeles (Clippers). These teams were identified as rumored landing spots for Carmelo, according to a recent article by Fansided. “I think it will be more on the front office,” said the nine-time former All Star and six-time All-NBA honoree to Newsday. “I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider [a trade].” No doubt, several consecutive years without a postseason appearance are starting to weigh heavily on Carmelo Anthony. NBA trade rumors sending him to any place where the likelihood of making — and potentially even winning in — the playoffs has to be a scenario that the star would be open to considering.