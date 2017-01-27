NBA Trade Rumors: The Latest News On Potential Deals For Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks

NBA trade rumors continue to rapidly surface as the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches within a month. Here are some of the latest updates on NBA teams and players that keep surfacing on the rumors mill. Philadelphia 76ers Nerlens Noel is the latest Philadelphia 76ers player in NBA trade rumors [Image by Nick Wass/AP Images] This time Philadelphia 76ers center Nerlens Noel finds himself amidst NBA trade rumors. According to the Basketball Insiders’ Oliver Maroney,Noel has made it clear he wants to play more. Philadelphia is playing better, but Noel is not happy with his role. Hence, what could his value be with all the off-court drama? Maroney writes that the Sixers could move Noel to offset a loaded front court that already features Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and others. Further, Noel could become the base for a blockbuster trade. NJ.com’s Joe Giglio lists Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, Indiana Pacers forward Paul George, Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, Portland Trailblazers guard C.J. McCollum and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker as potential star trade targets that make sense for Philadelphia. However, another article from Jesse Biancarte of the Basketball Insiders says that it is unclear what the 76ers want for Noel. He is eligible for restricted free agency after this season. Still, Biancarte writes that the 76ers could be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline due to their assets, depth in the front court and holes on their roster. Orlando Magic The Orlando Magic are in NBA trade rumors because this season has not gone as expected, according to the Basketball Insiders. The Magic are a few games out of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, despite an active offseason. Plus, general manager Rob Hennigan already stated that the team will be active headed towards the deadline. Hence, Basketball Insiders’ Biancarte writes that the team could move role players like Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Jodie Meeks and C.J. Wilcox before they can bounce via free agency. Center Nikola Vucevic is also listed as a possible trade candidate due to his defensive liabilities. Ibaka is posting career-highs in points and assists. Hence, Bleacher Report’s Josh Martin wrote that a team like the Toronto Raptors could call about Ibaka if they feel like a power forward puts them over the top. On the other hand, Green is averaging career lows in minutes, points and assists in his first season with the Magic. Hence, Martin wrote that a desperate team could look at Green as a versatile forward with upside. Further, Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Sharp listed forward Aaron Gordon as a player that should get traded. The article writes that Gordon needs to escape Orlando. Sharp says that the team could take back picks that help them more than Gordon. Needless to say, the Magic should continue surfacing in NBA rumors as the trade deadline approaches. Atlanta Hawks NBA trade rumors may or may not surface for the Atlanta Hawks and Paul Millsap [ Image by Frank Franklin II/AP Images] Again, Biancarte lists the Atlanta Hawks as another team to watch at the NBA trade deadline. The article reads that the Hawks are in one of the strangest situations. They traded Kyle Korver earlier this season, but have still placed forward Paul Millsap on and off the trade block. Therefore, the Hawks could move Millsap before he has the player option to test free agency in the offseason. This could help Atlanta start a rebuild. Otherwise, the Hawks may try to add another piece to make a deep playoff run. Added, Maroney writes that Atlanta will look at a deal if it is good. Maroney also said that Millsap is a good fit in almost any scenario. Otherwise, the 32-year-old All-Star could command a contract that keeps him around until age 37. Moreover, Bleacher Report’s Martin lists the Raports, New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics who could sniff out Millsap’s value. Rather or not the Hawks deal Millsap depends on where the team stands at the deadline. Either way, the Hawks are a team to watch over the next month. NBA trade rumors will continue surfacing around these teams more until the deadline passes in Febuary. [Featured Image by David Zalubowski/AP Images]