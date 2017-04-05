Watch Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: Start Time, Preview For Playoff-Style Matchup

In what could be the most important regular season game of the 2016-2017 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Boston to face the Celtics in a clash that will live stream Wednesday, with the two teams in a deadlock for first place — and the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. After the Cavaliers cruised past the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, winning by 20 points, Cleveland and Boston are tied atop the East at 50 wins and 27 losses each, with just five games remaining on the schedule for each team, including Wednesday’s showdown at TD Garden. To find out how to watch a live stream of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics game for free, see the information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 5. Jae Crowder (l) and Isaiah Thomas (r) look to lead the Boston Celtics to the top of the Eastern Conference and prime position for the top playoff seed. [Image by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images] According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index metric, if the Celtics win Wednesday’s game, they will hold a 65.8 percent chance of finishing the season in first place and grabbing the top seed. But the Cavaliers, if they are able to emerge from Boston with the victory, would hold a commanding 86.7 percent chance of ruling the East — at least in the regular season. Watch a preview of the Cavaliers vs. Celtics playoff-style matchup in the video below. For Lebron James and Cleveland, the win would provide a much-needed momentum boost heading toward the playoffs. Though they have won their last three straight games, the Cavaliers have posted a sluggish 11-11 record since the NBA All-Star break. The Celtics, on the other hand, have put up a 13-8 record in that same time frame, and are especially hot coming into Wednesday’s showdown as winners of six of their last seven and nine of their last 11 games, including a six-game homestead where they commanded the TD Garden court, with a 5-1 record. LeBron James will try to put the Cleveland Cavaliers back into sole possession of first place in the East on Wednesday. [Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images] MORE NBA COVERAGE FROM THE INQUISITR:

NBA News: Lebron James Calls Carmelo Anthony For Kevin Love Trade Rumors ‘Trash’ Can the Boston Celtics win for a second straight time against the defending NBA champions and take sole possession of the top seed in the Eastern Conference? Or will LeBron James and the Cavaliers find a way to stop Boston and its undersized superstar Isiah Thomas on the Celtics home court? To find out, watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Eastern Conference first-place game live stream online from the 17,500-seat TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with streaming video provided by WatchESPN at this link, or by downloading either the WatchESPN or ESPN app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. WatchESPN also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and other set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Cavaliers vs. Celtics showdown streaming live to their TV sets. Fans without WatchESPN login credentials can watch either a Spanish language or a multi-camera view live stream of the game without a cable or satellite subscription by using the streams offered by ESPN3, the online-only network of ESPN, at this link, or download the WatchESPN app to watch the Cleveland-Boston matchup on mobile devices. ESPN3 will carry the game live in the United States, and it is free to customers of most major internet service providers and many minor ISPs as well. For a full list, check this link. As another alternative to watch the sure-to-be-classic game stream live for free, the Sling TV basic internet TV package offers ESPN, including the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics game, and offers a seven-day free trial. To sign up, visit this link. [Featured Image By Jason Miller/Getty Images]