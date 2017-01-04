'Game Of Thrones' Makeup In Development By 'Harry Potter' Brush Company Storybook Cosmetics

Recently-announced Game of Thrones makeup palettes will have to tide fans over until the premiere of the seventh season coming later this year. The Game of Thrones makeup designs were posted by Storybook Cosmetics, an up-and-coming cosmetics company, to their Instagram page. Another possible collection for 2017! Here is hoping @HBO sells us the licensing! If only half of these deals go through we are gonna have some AMAZING collabs this year! A photo posted by @storybookcosmetics on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:41pm PST The potential Game of Thrones makeup collection contains a brush, an eyeshadow palette, a compact, and a trio of lipstick tubes. However, whether or not Game of Thrones fans will be able to purchase these items is yet to be determined. In the caption on the image, Storybook Cosmetics writes that they have yet to receive the licensing rights from HBO, the channel which produces and airs Game of Thrones. The inspiration drawn from Game of Thrones is clearly reflected on design of the makeup collection. The makeup brush has the handle of a sword, a common weapon used in the series, and the eyeshadow palette has an outer design that references the symbol of House Stark. When you play the Game of Thrones. You SLAY, or you DIE! ???? Just to remind everyone. MOST of these products will require licensing rights to produce. We are submitting as fast as possible to get the ball rolling. In the meantime these are all JUST the tentative brainstormings of fandom loving Triplets ❤️ We also want to keep all of you involved in our ideas so you know what we are working on! ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by @storybookcosmetics on Oct 20, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT Inside the eyeshadow palette, the iconic quote “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die” is inscribed around the included mirror. The names of the eyeshadows are not given, but previous palettes such as the Harry Potter-inspired “Wizardry & Witchcraft” eyeshadow collection have had names inspired by their source material. How crafters do swatches ????❤️ “Wizardry & Witchcraft” coming 2017! A photo posted by @storybookcosmetics on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:28pm PST The metallic compact has a design on the outside that mimics the overlaid swords that comprise the Iron Throne, the symbol of monarchical power and titular “Throne” in Game of Thrones. Lastly, the three tubes of lipstick mirror the designs and color schemes of dragon scales. Storybook Cosmetics have made quite the name for themselves in recent months thanks to makeup inspired by pop culture. The brand owners, triplets Erin, Mandy, and Missy Maynard, credit their inspiration for makeup palettes to their identities as fangirls. “We have been fangirls all of our lives, so it’s in our blood. Storybook Cosmetics is a passion project we have been working on for years. As fans of all things sparkly, magical and mystical it was a logical next step to crossover our love of fandom and our business experience into cosmetics!” [Image by HBO] Bustle praised the choice to pursue the creation of a Game of Thrones-inspired makeup collection, writing that “the fantastical world and medieval aesthetic of Game of Thrones, Daenerys and co. certainly lends itself to what Storybook Cosmetics is doing.” Storybook Cosmetics responded to an inquiry from Bustle to confirm that they were indeed in the stages of securing licensing. A representative from Storybook wrote that “we have our fingers crossed that we can make this [Game of Thrones] concept a reality since we are huge fans ourselves!” In addition to their potential Game of Thrones makeup collection, the sisters of Storybook Cosmetics have also announced a potential collection of Star Wars makeup brushes that are in the shape of lightsabers from the film series. This announcement comes after their highly successful run of makeup brushes shaped like wands from the Harry Potter film series, which sold out almost immediately and caused lots of buzz for the fledgling company. [Image by HBO] If Storybook Cosmetics does not receive the licensing rights to Game of Thrones from HBO, their designs for the palette and accessories will likely change. The “Wizardry & Witchcraft” palette does not use any specific copyrighted language from Harry Potter, but in a since-deleted Instagram post, the original palette used the Hogwarts houses as inspiration. Storybook Cosmetics will also be releasing another line of wand-shaped makeup brushes, which have already sold out as well. If the Game of Thrones makeup line gets produced and sold, it will likely see the same level of demand. Would you buy Game of Thrones makeup? [Featured Image by HBO]

