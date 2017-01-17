13 Women-Led TV Shows To Get Excited About In 2017

It seems like every year, TV shows led by fascinating and complex female leads just get better and better. (Though, of course, there’s obviously a long way to go in terms of representation and variety.) From “Jessica Jones” to “Jane the Virgin” to “Queen Sugar,” last year saw a wide array of stellar shows centered on brilliantly written and acted women characters. And this year, shows like “Being Mary Jane” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (currently in the middle of its second season) have gotten the ball rolling. It looks like 2017 might be super promising for women on TV. Below are some of the new and returning shows that feature some fierce and formidable female leads and haven’t yet premiered this year. While these are not all the shows featuring amazing women that will be on TV this year, her are 13 shows to be especially excited about: “Powerless” “Powerless” is the first comedy set in the DC Universe, set at the offices of Wayne Securities, a company that provides services for civilians who have to deal with the property damage (and otherwise) of superheroes. Vanessa Hudgens plays Emily Locke, the new Director of Research & Development who is given the gargantuan task of motivating a team of offbeat coworkers. It’s “Batman” meets “The Office.”

Premieres February 2 on NBC “Girls” Season 6 HBO Lena Dunham and friends return for the sixth and final season of “Girls,” wrapping up the complicated lives of Hannah, Shoshanna, Marnie and Jessa.

Premieres February 12 on HBO “Big Little Lies” This latest HBO television event has a stellar line-up of actresses, including Nicole Kidman, Shaliene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Kravitz. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the limited series follows the complicated, interwoven lives of three mothers living in a small suburb.

Premieres February 19 on HBO “The Good Fight” This spin-off of “The Good Wife” features the return of Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, continuing the good fight at the fast-paced legal firm Lockhart and Gardener.

Premieres February 19 on CBS “The Handmaid’s Tale” Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel about a society in which women have lost all rights, this Hulu original stars Elizabeth Moss as Offred, a woman forced to “breed” for the continuation of mankind. With reproductive rights under constant threat in recent years, this adaptation couldn’t be more timely.

﻿Premieres April 26 on Hulu “Harlots” Jessica Brown Findlay played a highly sought-after courtesan in this Hulu original. Set in 18th century London, it follows the escapades of sex worker Charlotte Wells (Findlay), who gets caught in the middle of a rivalry between between two formidable madames — one of whom is her mother. Not only does the show take a frank and unapologetic look at sex work in the past, it also boasts an entirely female crew and writer’s room.

Premieres March 29 on Hulu “Shots Fired” Fox Sanaa Lathan stars in this 10-part series that takes an “explosive look at the criminal justice system,” according to Fox. Lathan plays Ashe Akino, an investigator tasked with looking into the recent shooting-death of a young black male. The show comes from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, known for “Love & Basketball” and “Beyond the Lights.”

Premieres March 22 on Fox “Star Trek: Discovery” Not much is known yet about this “Star Trek” prequel, set a decade before the events of the original 1966 series. But what details have come out so far are intriguing and exciting: the thirteen-episode series will star Sonequa Martin-Green as Rainsford, lieutenant commander of the USS Discovery.

Premieres on CBS/All Access May 2017 “Feud” Bettmann via Getty Images Ryan Murphy’s third anthology series will star two juggernaut Hollywood actresses as two other juggernaut Hollywood actresses. “Feud” will feature Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, chronicling their tumultuous relationship during the filming of “Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?”

Premieres March 5 on FX “Z: The Beginning of Everything” (Amazon), Premieres January 27 Christina Ricci plays the fascinating Zelda Fitzgerald in this series, which explores the young woman’s tumultuous relationship with writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, as well as her own literary contributions (which her husband allegedly stole for some of his most iconic works).

Premieres January 27 on Amazon Prime “Orphan Black” BBC America “Orphan Black” enters its final season, wrapping up with five seasons of some of the most stellar acting on television ever by the talented Tatiana Maslany, who thus far has played a total of 11 characters on the show.

Premieres on BBC America in Spring of 2017 “Chewing Gum” Season 2 Rejoice: The second season of the sleeper hit “Chewing Gum” has already returned to E4 in the U.K., which means it will make its debut on Netflix U.S. sometime later this year. Written by and starring the talented Michaela Coel, season 2 will continue to follow the cringeworthy and hilarious adventures of Tracey Gordon.

Premieres 2017 on Netflix “Insecure” Season 2 HBO It was well worth the wait for the first season of Issa Rae’s funny and poignant debut show, “Insecure,” which had all of Twitter talking after an epic finale. Luckily, we won’t have to wait forever to find out what happens between Issa and Lawrence — the show has been renewed for a second season, set to air later this year.

Premieres Fall of 2017 on HBO

