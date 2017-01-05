7 Times We Needed To Hear Taraji P. Henson Keep It Real

Taraji P. Henson has been a force on the big screen since her breakout role in “Baby Boy.” An admirable quality about the actress off screen, however, is her genuine attitude and soundbites that will make you say “Amen!” She’s kept it real about the racial and gender pay gap in Hollywood, refused to cut her acceptance speech short at the Golden Globe awards and, most recently, highlighted the importance of encouraging young girls to dream during an interview with Yahoo’s Katie Couric for her latest film “Hidden Figures,” premiering nationwide on Jan. 6. Henson has dropped several gems during her time in the industry so it’s only right that we’ve rounded up seven of her realest quotes below. Getty Images/HuffPost via Around The Way Girl Getty Images/HuffPost via W magazine Getty Images/HuffPost via YouTube Getty Images/HuffPost via Good Day New York Getty Images/HuffPost via Yahoo Getty Images/HuffPost via IMDB Getty Images/HuffPost via IMDB Preach, Taraji!

