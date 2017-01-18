Alicia Keys: 'I Will Continue To Fight For What’s Right' Under Trump Presidency

The incoming Trump administration hasn’t deterred Alicia Keys from her fight for social equality. In an interview with Allure magazine published on Tuesday, the multi-Grammy winning songstress and dedicated activist said she plans on continuing to use her artistry to advocate for social justice throughout Trump’s presidency. “As an artist, I expect to continue to use my voice for things that matter, as I have since the beginning of my career,” Keys asserted. “That won’t change.” Charles Mostoller / Reuters Alicia Keys performed at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in July. Although Keys said she was upset that Trump’s vocalized prejudice didn’t cost him the election, she said she still has faith in our future. “I have a hope that President Trump, as a New Yorker, will have more liberal views than his campaign rhetoric suggests and that in the end our system of justice will prevail,” Keys said. For those that feel threatened under Trump’s presidency, Keys said her “We Are Here” organization ― a non-profit she founded in 2014 ― “will stand in support of Hispanics, refugees, people of color, Muslims, and anyone who feels afraid.” 11 Things Black Activists Accomplished In 2015 11 Things Black Activists Accomplished In 2015 1 of 11 1. Black Lives Matter leaders met with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Democratic presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders individually met with Black Lives Matter activists this year to discuss policing reform and racial injustice. The meetings marked significant moments which helped recognize the movement as a national political force. Both Clinton and Sanders spoke candidly about race and planned agendas to combat mass incarceration and criminal justice issues, which disproportionately affect black lives. In a separate meeting in November, mothers of slain black teens — including Trayvon Martin, Jordan Davis, Tamir Rice and Michael Brown — met with Hillary Clinton to discuss gun reform in America. Share this slide: Jessica McGowan via Getty Images