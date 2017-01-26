Big Sean Raises $100,000 To Support Flint Residents

Big Sean hasn’t forgotten about Flint’s water crisis. On Wednesday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” The “Bounce Back” rapper told host Trevor Noah that he’s raised about $100,000 to help Flint residents through his Sean Anderson Foundation. The funds will ensure residents will have clean water to use and those afflicted with lead poisoning can seek proper care. The Detroit native revealed that Flint’s water crisis hits close to home not only because it’s his home state, but also because his mom suffered from a degree of lead poisoning. He said she used “holistic care and homeopathic remedies” to reverse the effects. Though the city’s lead levels fell below the federal limit on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, Big Sean said the fight for clean water is not over. “I just know it’s not even close to being over. In that situation, I feel like, it wasn’t a natural disaster. It’s something that should’ve been prevented and could’ve been prevented,” he said. “So it’s just disgusting to think about the damages that these families and even kids have to go through with the lead poisoning.” Big Sean’s efforts to help and raise awareness around this seemingly forgotten issue [is]ARE critical, especially with the new White House administration. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an order freezing new Environmental Protection Agency grants, raising concerns about whether or not it will impact the $100 million grant Flint was promised in late 2016. That same day, congressional Republicans blocked the Democrats subpoena request for Gov. Rick Snyder’s documents related to Flint’s water. In addition to other philanthropic efforts, Big Sean has been devoted to advocating for Flint resident for a while. Last year, Big Sean launched the #HealFlintKids campaign to raise money to support the city’s youth. The rapper also told Noah that he’s incorporated the community in his upcoming album, “I Decided.” The final track, “Bigger Than Me,” will feature the Flint Chosen Choir. Watch Big Sean’s full interview with Noah here.