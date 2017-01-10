'Black-ish' Takes Aim At Trump Voters In New Episode

“Black-ish” is getting political. On Tuesday, the network released a sneak peek clip to People.com of the election-themed episode titled, “Lemons.” Written and directed by showrunner Kenya Barris, the minute-plus clip shows cast members Wanda Sykes, Anthony Anderson, and Catherine Reitman gathered in a conference room discussing the results of the 2016 election. Sykes’ character Daphne opens the discussion by asking Reitman’s character, Lucy, why 53 percent of white women voted for Donald Trump instead of Hilary Clinton. Lucy responds: “Well, first, white women aren’t sisters. We hate each other. Second, if you must know, I voted for Trump.” And it only devolves from there. The episode will air days after a 2014 tweet by Trump resurfaced in which he blasted the comedy show for being “racist.” We’re expecting the president-elect to provide some colorful thoughts when the episode airs on Wednesday at 9:30pm/est on ABC. Giphy

