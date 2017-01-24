Black Women Dominate Oscar's Best Supporting Actress Category

The 2017 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, this year, at least, it features more nominees of color. One group of nominees in particular stands out: Black actresses who dominate this year’s Best Supporting Actress category, earning three of the five slots featured. They include Viola Davis for “Fences,” Naomi Harris for “Moonlight” and Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures.” Getty Davis, who made history on Tuesday by becoming the first black actress to receive three Oscar nominations, delivered a stirring portrayal alongside her fellow nominee Denzel Washington in “Fences,” which was adapted from a play by August Wilson. Harris plays Paula in “Moonlight,” a drug-addicted mother who faces conflict as she tries to raise her son Chiron while he faces his own internal and external challenges. Spencer portrays Dorothy Vaughn in “Hidden Figures,” a film that powerfully chronicles the stories of three black women who worked at NASA and helped to put astronaut John Glenn into orbit. Rounding out the Best Supporting Actress category are Michelle Williams for “Manchester By The Sea” and Nicole Kidman in “Lion.” Congrats, ladies!