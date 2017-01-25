Diana Ross Says Las Vegas Residency Is A 'Special And Unique Gift'

Following two sold-out concerts in 2015 at The Venetian Las Vegas, Diana Ross will kick off a Vegas residency in February. Billed as, “The Essential Diana Ross: Some Memories Never Fade,” the 90-minute show will feature a selection of hits from her Supremes years as well as solo hits including “Love Hangover,” “Upside Down,” “Stop! In The Name of Love,” and, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Returning to the luxury venue serves as a homecoming of sorts for the legendary singer as she considers performing in Vegas “a special and unique gift.” “Each night, there are different audiences from all over the world,” Ross told HuffPost. “The Venetian hotel is very glamorous along with the beautiful theater. I really enjoy working in an atmosphere and environment that is of the highest quality. It’s a ‘residency’ that feels like home. Very classy.” “I love singing and I love performing. It really doesn’t matter whether I am on tour or in Las Vegas the joy of performing for an audience is a gift and it’s one that I appreciate. I cherish each and every moment,” she added. A portion of the ticket sales from Ross’ limited Vegas engagement will benefit The Diana Ross Foundation, which raises money for various charities including the Covenant House (which benefits homeless teens) and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund (which assists veteran musicians). “I appreciate being able to give back as I have been given so very much,” she said. Diana Ross’ “The Essential Diana Ross: Some Memories Never Fade” will take place at The Venetian Las Vegas on Feb. 8, 10, 11, 14, 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25. For more info click here.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx