Did Trump Take Another Jab At John Lewis In His Inaugural Address?

Not even 20 minutes into his term, President Donald Trump may have taken another shot at Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), at least Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) thinks so. This time instead of Twitter, Trump used his inaugural address as a platform to attack politicians he didn’t name for “complaining.” “We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action ― constantly complaining but never doing anything about it. The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action,” he said. He made very similar remarks in his January 14 tweets after Lewis told NBC’s Chuck Todd he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate president.” Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to……— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017 mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017 Cleaver told The Hill that himself and others took note of what they view as Trump’s new attack at Lewis. “He used his speech to say the words he said in the tweet,” Cleaver said. “Everybody back there in our row said, ‘Why do you got to go after John Lewis again?’ I mean, he used identical words,” Cleaver said. The former Congressional Black Caucus leader told the outlet that no one should “go there” with Lewis. “In my world you don’t attack Luther Vandross or John Lewis. And even many Republicans feel that way.”