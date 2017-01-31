Gabrielle Union Launches Hair Care Line For Women With Textured Hair

Gabrielle Union-Wade is one of those people who has great hair, doesn’t appear to age and is just effortlessly beautiful. That said, it only makes sense that the star is dipping her toes into the beauty ― specifically hair care ― market. Union’s hair-care brand, Flawless, features ten products ― all in the affordable price range of $19 – $29 ― and is designed specifically for women with textured hair. It will include shampoos, conditioners, styling aids and treatments. The line aims to “address issues women with textured hair face most often such as dryness, split ends, damage, brittleness and frizz,” according to a press release. “I myself have suffered from one too many bad hair days and have never found one range of products that met all of my needs. I wanted to change that,” Union said in the release. “This line is all about healthy hair and versatility – so you can change up your styles without compromising the condition of your hair. I want women to be able to express themselves, flawlessly!” Flawless will drop online on March 1, but you won’t be able to snag the products at Ulta stores until April.