Jill Scott Brings Her 'Golden' Vibes To Hallmark's Mahogany Line

In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, Hallmark announced it’s release of the Jill Scott Collection, a selection of greeting cards inspired by the sound and style of singer-songwriter Jill Scott. Mahogany, a Hallmark brand that caters to black audiences, is offering a selection of 20 cards celebrating Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations, love, friendship and support. Hallmark In 2018, the Jill Scott Collection will also include mugs, notebooks and other small items. In the collection’s press release, Vice-President of Hallmark’s Multicultural Strategy department Philip Polk said Scott is “like many Hallmark shoppers who cherish and celebrate the important relationships in their lives” and is the perfect fit for the Mahogany brand. “Through this partnership, we were able to combine Mahogany cards’ messages rooted in inspiration, positivity and cultural connection with Jill Scott’s unique, bold and soulful editorial and design vision to create a one-of-a-kind collection,” Polk said. In the same release, Scott shared that she looked forward to serving as the gateway through which people can communicate appreciation for one another. “I was inspired by highlights within my own life – love, marriage, motherhood – in the writing behind these cards, and I am excited to be involved in a project that will give others another way to express their love to the people that matter most to them,” Scott said of the collection. The Jill Scott Collection is sold through Hallmark’s website, store locations and mass retailers.