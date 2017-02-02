Mike Pence Recognized Black History Month By Honoring A White Man

Vice-President Mike Pence posted a tweet on Wednesday in which he recognized the beginning of Black History Month by honoring a white man. The tweet acknowledged President Abraham Lincoln and his work around the abolishment of slavery, but fails to mention the contributions of any black trailblazer. As #BlackHistoryMonth begins, we remember when Pres. Lincoln submitted the 13th Amendment, ending slavery, to the states #NationalFreedomDay— Vice President Pence (@VP) February 2, 2017 Pence’s tribute to Lincoln didn’t sit well with many on Twitter, who called out the tone-deaf tweet and implored the vice president to become better acquainted with the achievements of black men and women. As kind Twitter users reminded our newbie vice president, Black History Month is a time to honor black people in American history. Maybe remember when ACTUAL BLACK PEOPLE did stuff? Besides Ben Carson + Omarosa of course. And um, about the 13th amendment… oh nevermind. https://t.co/dIPV6YAeS4— Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 2, 2017 "As Black History Month begins, let's somehow find a way to make this about white people I think blacks should be thankful for." -Mike Pence— Joel J. Gibbs (@JoelJGibbs) February 2, 2017 What the hell is wrong with Mike Pence and the Trump Administration? This is just down right stupid. I implore you RAISE THE BAR. https://t.co/Km5RU1WqQv— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) February 2, 2017 can't wait for women's history month when Pence & Tr*mp thank the brave dudes who let us have a month outside the kitchen— Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) February 2, 2017 .@VP it's part of the racist imagination that Black history began when white men "freed the slaves" – #BHM is timeless.— William J. Simmons (@WJ_Simmons) February 2, 2017 i just saw the tweet from mike pence about black history month and i hate him even more now— Evie (@evie_136) February 2, 2017 Note to Pence: Two weeks ago the leader of the free world was black.