Nas Launches Black History Month Collection In Support Children's Development

After the success of his ugly Christmas sweaters in support of prison reform, Nas is back for another good cause. In honor of Black History Month, Nas is launching an exclusive collection featuring inspirational dashikis with “Black Don’t Crack” writing and “I’m Black And I’m Proud” graphic tees, sweatshirts, as well as Malcolm X-inspired hats by his clothing brand HSTRY. The special collection will also feature pro-black versions of classic cartoon characters Bart Simpson, Charlie Brown, and the Pink Panther. A portion of proceeds for the line will go to National Black Child Development Institute, which provides various resources to black children through “publications, advocacy and trainings related to early childhood care and education; health and wellness; literacy and family engagement,” according to the organization’s website. Prior to developing the line, Nas says he previously viewed Black History Month as a “slap in the face” to the black community. “I used to low-key cringe when Black History Month came around. It felt like a slap in face with all the hell we catch daily,” Nas said in a statement to HuffPost. “Like a small reward for a dog’s good behavior, then back to the kennel. But I’ll take it. I’ll take what I can get and that’s all I need to go to new heights.” Getty/HuffPost The 43-year-old say he wants the commemorative collection to help enrich black culture in a bold fun way. “We’re in a time now where we can easily get caught up focusing on the negative things going on in America, and feel like we have almost been set back in our journey,” he said. “This collection is about turning things around and instilling positivity. Celebrating being Black in a loud and fun way. Taking a much-needed moment to be proud of the achievements we have made, our colorful culture, black royalty and excellence from the past, present, and future.” Get a piece of your very own BLK HSTRY, available exclusively at HSTRY on Jan. 19. Giphy HSTRY HSTRY HSTRY HSTRY HSTRY