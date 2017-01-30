Nicki Minaj Captures The Agony And Irony Of Trump's Immigration Ban

Nicki Minaj is the latest celebrity to speak out against President Donald Trump’s executive orders regarding immigration with a tweet that echoes beyond its 140 characters. The singer, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, posted the tweet Monday in response to Trump’s recent legislation regarding immigration and refugees about how he is dashing the hopes and dreams of those seeking a better life in America, noting that she’s a proud immigrant who pays taxes but still can’t vote. The most harmful thing you could ever take away from another human being is hope. #ProudImmigrant #Grateful #TaxPayerButIcantVote #America— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 30, 2017 Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, has been vocal about her disapproval of Trump’s treatment of immigrants. She slammed POTUS in her track “Black Barbies” with the lyrics: “Island girl, Donald Trump want me go home” and “Now prayin’ all my foreigns don’t get deported.” The rapper spoke about the struggles she and her family faced immigrating in the 2010 MTV documentary “My Time Now.” She immigrated to Queens, New York, as a young child after her mom had settled in the U.S. “A lot of times, when you’re from the islands, your parents leave and then send for you because it’s easier when they have established themselves; when they have a place to stay, when they have a job. I thought it was gonna be for a few days, it turned into two years without my mother,” she said. The move was a shock to her. “I thought it was gonna be like a castle. Like white picket fence, like a fairy tale. I got off the plane and it was cold. I remember the smell. I could always remember the smell when I got out of the airport of the snow, and I had never seen snow,” she said. “I remember the house. I remember that the furniture wasn’t put down. It was, like, piled up on each other, and I didn’t understand why, ‘cause I thought it was gonna look like a big castle.”