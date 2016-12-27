Official Who Called Michelle Obama ‘Ape In Heels’ Won't Keep Job After All

A West Virginia official who called first lady Michelle Obama an “ape in heels” in a widely shared Facebook post has been permanently removed from her position. Pamela Ramsey Taylor will not continue as director of the Clay County Development Corporation, a state- and federally funded nonprofit, Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s office confirmed Tuesday morning. “Following the state’s request for specific assurances that the CCDC is following anti-discrimination policies, we have been assured that Pamela Taylor has been removed from her position as CCDC director,” Tomblin’s communications director Jessica Tice said in a statement to The Huffington Post. Shortly after Donald Trump’s presidential victory, Taylor wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post: “It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.” In response to the racist post, the CCDC put Taylor on a six-week leave scheduled to end last Friday. But the governor’s office determined Friday that the corporation she once led will be managed by the Appalachian Area Agency on Aging for the next six months. Beverly Whaling, the mayor of Clay, West Virginia ― who replied to Taylor’s post, “Just made my day Pam” ― resigned following the uproar.

