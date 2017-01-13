Serena Williams Dances For The Sheer Joy Of It In Berlei Sports Bra Ad

Serena Williams has shown off her magical dance moves before and she’s doing it again in a new ad posted this week. In a viral clip posted on YouTube Wednesday, Williams dances in a commercial for the lingerie brand Berlei. In it, she wears one of the company’s sports bras and freely prances around a studio to a version of Billy Idol’s hit song “Dancing With Myself.” ”She plays tennis and the whole world watches, but dancing, it’s just for her,” the YouTube description reads. Williams also posted the ad to her Instagram, writing: “I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go.” Watch the full clip above. h/t For The Win

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx