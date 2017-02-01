The Internet Has Absolutely No Chill Over Beyoncé's Pregnancy

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant with twins, blessing her fans with exciting news just when we needed it most. Queen B posted this gem on Instagram showing her perfectly poised and magical as ever. She’s pictured draped in a sheer veil, satin undergarments and surrounded by blooming flowers as she holds her flawless belly. LOOK: We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST Naturally, the news broke the Internet and fans everywhere are wildly celebrating the announcement, which drops almost exactly one year after the release of her hit single “Formation.” Considering how unforgettable this moment is, which happened on the first day of Black History Month no less, it just doesn’t seem fair to not share the excitement more widely. So, to fully embrace this moment, here are some of the best social medireactions to the epic news: Me: I dunno why y'all care so much about these celebrities' lives. They're just people.

