The Magical Evolution Of Michelle Obama, In Less Than Ten Seconds

Tuesday marks First Lady Michelle Obama’s 53rd birthday. And what better way to recognize it than marvel at her magical evolution, as evidenced in the gif below: From her days as a pint-sized toddler to her role as a statuesque and dazzling first lady, Obama has always carried a certain charm that helps to make her so special. Take a look at the gif above, provided to us by Company Reviews, to watch how she has grown over the years and revel in all the back girl magic she epitomizes. Happy birthday, FLOTUS!

