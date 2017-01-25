This Former Judge Just Became Alabama's First Black Female Attorney

Lynneice Washington made history last Tuesday when she became Alabama’s first black female District Attorney. Washington, who is from Birmingham, will now be the DA for the Jefferson County Bessemer Division of Alabama. The 49-year-old democrat formerly served as a presiding judge in an Alabama municipal court and earned her seat by less than 300 votes in a race against Republican incumbent Bill Veitch. She has been diligently campaigning for the position for more than a year. C u @ the Fundraiser for Lynneice Washington – Dannon Project Building 7/23/15 @ 5:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/O4jNicbWrM— Lynneice Washington (@Lynneice4DA) July 20, 2015 “I am honored, it has been a humbling experience,” Washington told AL.com. “I love serving people and protecting the underdog.” During her trailblazing career, she’s endured the death of her mother and a battle with breast cancer. But that hasn’t hindered her in her mission to serve the people. Upon entering office, Washington said her objective is to be fair and balanced in all cases. “I want to be able to stand up when there is some type of inequality, even as a prosecutor,” Washington said. “I have been sworn to uphold the laws fairly and in a balanced fashion. As a prosecutor we are bound to do that.”

