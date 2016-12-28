Tiny Harris Reportedly Files For Divorce From T.I. After Six Years Of Marriage

TMZ reports that after six years of marriage, Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed for divorce to T.I. earlier this month in Georgia’s Henry County. The couple began dating in 2001 and have two sons and one daughter (King, Major Philant, and Heiress Diana) together, in addition to T.I.’s three children (Messiah, Domani and Deyjah), and Tiny’s daughter (Zonnique Pullins) from previous relationships. There have been rumors and a string of unconfirmed reports in the last few months that the couple was headed toward splitsville. T.I. addressed the rumor mill in July by posting on Instagram: “Lies will be told…. But the Truth will be seen!!! I feel no need to address gossip or respond to peons.” Lies will be told…. But the Truth will be seen!!! I feel no need to address gossip or respond to peons. With all that's going on in the world… We're happy to offer an alternative view of our people. Every Monday night 9pm VH1!!!! #FamilyHustle #Season5 Fu*k what u heard, it is & always will be… #FamilyHustleOverErrrrthang @majorgirl @zonniquejailee @princess_of_da_south @king_harris_8 @domaniharris1 @phase_4 #NoIGMajor #HeiressDiana ALL MINES!!!! Like it or not…WE ARE THE HARRIS'!!!! Professional Sh*t Kickers Spillin Sauce for a living. Join us won't U… Lol A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jul 25, 2016 at 2:16pm PDT A rep for the couple’s VH1 reality television series “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” denounced the rumors on their behalf in a statement to People.com in August. “Certain blogs have ‘reported’ that she’s going to be a single mom, she’s getting a divorce, she has a new residence and everything in between,” the statement read. “On behalf of Mrs. Harris, this is the truth – Tameka and T.I. are good. They love each other and they have a beautiful family with seven amazing children. For them, it will always be family over everything.” Rumors of the pair’s marital woes resurfaced again in October when Tiny was photographed at Mariah Carey’s Halloween party with former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather ― who has had a history of public disputes with T.I. Reps for T.I. and Tiny did not immediately return requests by HuffPost for comment.

