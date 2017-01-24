Viola Davis Makes History As First Black Actress To Earn 3 Oscar Nods

Tuesday is a memorable day for Viola Davis, whose remarkable performance in the film “Fences” has earned her an Oscar nomination. It is also a historic one: Davis is now the first and only black actress to have received three Oscar nominations. Davis has previously twice been nominated for Best Supporting Actress, in the 2009 film “Doubt” and for Best Actress in the 2012 film “The Help.” Davis’s stunning performance in “Fences,” which was adapted from a play by director August Wilson, has received widespread praise. She even took home the Golden Globe for her role in the film earlier this month, where she delivered a stirring and unforgettable speech (although, that seems to happen almost every time she speaks.) Before Tuesday’s nomination, Davis and actress Whoopi Goldberg were tied for the most nominations earned by a black actress. Goldberg was nominated in 1986 for “The Color Purple” and again in 1991 when she took home the win for “Ghost.” Now, Davis, who recently received a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, officially stands in her own lane. We congratulate her on all her success!