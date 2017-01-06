Vivica A. Fox On The Australian Influence Of 'Black Magic'

Vivica A. Fox has brought her own brand of magic to television with her new TV show, “Vivica’s Black Magic.” Billed as “the ultimate girls’ night out,” the Lifetime reality series follows the actress-producer as she takes eight elite exotic male dancers on a journey of landing their very own residency in Las Vegas. Fox, who made headlines Friday over her comment that her Vegas show isn’t for gay people, stopped by AOL’s Build series on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the origins of the show. Fox says businessman Billy Cross’ traveling Australian male revue, “Thunder From Down Under,” served as inspiration for the creation “Vivica’s Black Magic.” “What I’ve learned from him is that this is a serious business,” she said. “Those guys do 13 shows a week in Las Vegas. They’re booked internationally and domestically on tour year-round. But when you go there [to Vegas], you either got the Australian guys, or you got the guys at Chippendales, which they’re not bad… but when you go to those shows there’s no brothers… Now when you and come see ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ you’re gonna see them everywhere.“ Giphy

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx